Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD & SWAN LAKE, ACT III to Open Metropolitan Ballet Season
The family-oriented program will run at Josephine Muller Auditorium in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.
Metropolitan Ballet Company will open its 2026–2027 season with a family-oriented program featuring THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD and SWAN LAKE, Act III, on November 21–22, 2026, at the Josephine Muller Auditorium at Abington Friends School in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.
The program will bring together two contrasting works, pairing the beloved children's story THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD with the dramatic classical ballet SWAN LAKE, Act III.
Designed for audiences of all ages, the performances will showcase storytelling through music and dance, offering families an opportunity to experience both a familiar children's tale and a selection from one of ballet's most celebrated works.
Metropolitan Ballet Company is led by Director and Founder Lisa Collins Vidnovic and Associate Artistic Director Sarah Mettin Schorr.
The nonprofit company serves as the performing arm of Metropolitan Ballet Academy, providing scholarships, performance training for pre-professional dancers, and community outreach programs intended to promote an appreciation of dance.
Performance and Ticket Information
Performances will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, 2026, at the Josephine Muller Auditorium, Abington Friends School, located at 575 Washington Lane in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children.
For additional information, contact Metropolitan Ballet Company at 215-663-1665.
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