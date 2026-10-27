THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD & SWAN LAKE, ACT III to Open Metropolitan Ballet Season

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Metropolitan Ballet Company will open its 2026–2027 season with a family-oriented program featuring THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD and SWAN LAKE, Act III, on November 21–22, 2026, at the Josephine Muller Auditorium at Abington Friends School in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

The program will bring together two contrasting works, pairing the beloved children's story THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD with the dramatic classical ballet SWAN LAKE, Act III.

Designed for audiences of all ages, the performances will showcase storytelling through music and dance, offering families an opportunity to experience both a familiar children's tale and a selection from one of ballet's most celebrated works.

Metropolitan Ballet Company is led by Director and Founder Lisa Collins Vidnovic and Associate Artistic Director Sarah Mettin Schorr.

The nonprofit company serves as the performing arm of Metropolitan Ballet Academy, providing scholarships, performance training for pre-professional dancers, and community outreach programs intended to promote an appreciation of dance.

Performance and Ticket Information

Performances will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, 2026, at the Josephine Muller Auditorium, Abington Friends School, located at 575 Washington Lane in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children.

For additional information, contact Metropolitan Ballet Company at 215-663-1665.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 01 Hrs 19 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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