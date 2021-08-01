Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE HERMIT AND THE CHARIOT Will Be Performed at 18th and Union This Month

Performances run August 27 and 28.

Aug. 1, 2021  

In the one woman show, "The Hermit & The Chariot," Greta, Molly Tollefson's great grandmother, comes back from the dead to discuss Molly's nebulous 20's, what it means to be hopeful during the unhopefulest of times, and the Holocaust over a tarot reading.

The Hermit & The Chariot, was originally a solo piece written by Molly Tollefson for the Solo Month festival at the Pocket Theater in 2018. She intended to perform it only once and for the festival's shortest runtime available: 10 mins. Tollefson agrees this may have been a little ambitious considering her great grandmother, Greta's, harrowing story... Greta Scheuer Mueller fled Nazi-invaded Austria in 1939, narrowly rescuing her family from imprisonment and certain death. In The Hermit & The Chariot, Greta comes back from the dead to discuss Molly's nebulous 20's, what it means to be hopeful during the unhopefulest of times, and the Holocaust over a tarot reading.

Limited in person and streaming tickets available.

Check 18th and Union Website and ticketing event for up to date Covid protocols before purchase.

Written and performed by Molly Tollefson
Directed by Gwen Davidson
Technical Direction by Tony Morse

Performances run August 27 and 28.

Tickets available in advance at ci.ovationtix.com/34824/production/107183


