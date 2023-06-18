THE FAIRY'S BOTTOM, Starring Sara Porkalob, to Premiere at Triple Door in July

From the dynamic duo who created Bohemia and Seattle Vice comes a new show that undresses the classic A Midsummer Night's Dream, and reveals a clever and sexy cabaret-inspired rock musical - The Fairy's Bottom. In this new production Mark Siano and Opal Peachey show off their signature style of combining a plethora of performance styles with live music and a bawdy new comedic script. While the writing for this new musical is modern in its language, it does contain over 30 Shakespearean quotes and even more references and innuendos inspired by the famous playwright.

Recent Broadway alumni and Seattle favorite Sara Porkalob (1776, Dragon Mama) makes her Triple Door debut playing the spritely fairy Puck who doubles as an emcee for the evening's festivities. Peachey and Siano take to the microphones as well to sing the roles of Titania and Oberon, the queen and king of fairies. Burlesque performers, acrobats, dancers, and musicians fill the stage too in a wild woodland party that's part cabaret and part Midsomer bacchanal.

The story roughly follows a sliver of Shakespeare's famous fantasy, with Oberon returning to the woods after a year-long world tour. His wife Titania has prepared a festival for his homecoming. Oberon's hubris and infidelity gets him kicked out of his own party, but the show must go on as Titania decrees that the night will now be dedicated to her new love, a creature named Bottom who is half-donkey, half-man.

“Take 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' but focus on the fairies and add a rocking new score,” says director and producer Mark Siano, describing The Fairy's Bottom. “Make it 90 minutes long and make sure it's full of burlesque, acrobatics, live music, high energy theatrics, and above all make sure people have a great time.”

This show is considered a companion piece or sister show to the popular annual hit Bohemia, with The Fairy's Bottom being shorter with more modern themes and music. The style could be described as “A Little Less Conversation a Little More Action,” according to creator Opal Peachey (Cafe Nordo, Bohemia, Champagne Widow, Twister Beach). The show may also be listed with its secondary title The Fairy's Bottom: A Midsummer Cabaret.

The Fairy's Bottom runs July 6-16 with thirteen performances at The Triple Door Mainstage in Downtown Seattle.

The Cast of The Fairy's Bottom

Sara Porkalob - Puck (or Robin Goodfellow) @sporkalob

Mark Siano - Oberon @marxiano

Crystal Tassels - Mustardseed @crystaltassels

Nox Falls - Peaseblossom @thenaughtybody

Opal Peachey - Titania @opalpeachey

John Kranz - Peter Quince @colorkranz

Vivian Tam - Cobweb @thevivshow

Katheryn Reed - Mote @katherynthegreat

Gabriela Sanchez Samano - Hippolyta @gabyadianes

Musicians:

Piano - John Kranz

Guitar - Teryn Kilgore

Bass - Jarrett Mason

Drums - Troy Lund

Creative Team:

Director - Mark Siano

Choreography - Katheryn Reed

Music Direction: John Kranz

Composers: Mark Siano, Opal Peachey

Extra Music: Crystal Tassels, John Kranz

Script Writers: Opal Peachey and Mark Siano

Set Design: Ron Darling and Mark Siano

Costume Design: Kit Goldsworthy and Opal Peachey

Specialty Costume: Sari Breznau

Stage Manager: Laney Harrison

Lighting Design: Paul Strong

Sound Design: Lisa Finkral

Marxiano Productions is an interdisciplinary performance art group that produces full length musicals, plays, and cabarets primarily in the Seattle area. Mark & co-producer Opal Peachey, who met working for Cafe Nordo, have created multiple shows for the Triple Door and other venues including a run of Bohemia in Berlin Germany.

TICKETS:

$29.00-$59.00

Box Office: (206) 838-4333

Online Box Office: www.thetripledoor.net

Quick Link: Click Here