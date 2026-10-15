THE ADDAMS FAMILY to Open at Regional Theatre of the Palouse
Beatriz Coronel stars as Wednesday Addams in Michael Todd's production, featuring Andres Felipe as Gomez and Lauren Carolyn Jones as Morticia.
Regional Theatre of the Palouse (RTOP) will bring the dark and hilarious world of THE ADDAMS FAMILY to downtown Pullman, Washington, October 15-25, 2026, as part of the theatre's 20th Anniversary Season.
Just in time for Halloween, the musical comedy follows Wednesday Addams, the famously dark and deadpan daughter of Gomez and Morticia, as she falls in love with a seemingly ordinary young man from a respectable family. When Wednesday invites her boyfriend and his parents to dinner, the Addams household is thrown into chaos as secrets emerge, relationships are tested, and two very different families discover what it means to love and accept one another.
Featuring a lively musical score, sharp humor, and memorable characters, THE ADDAMS FAMILY combines outrageous comedy with a heartfelt story about family, individuality, and embracing the unexpected.
Leading the cast as Wednesday Addams is Beatriz Coronel, an Ecuadorian, New York City-based actress and singer whose credits include Off-Broadway and regional theatre productions throughout the United States. Coronel brings her powerful vocals and comedic energy to the role of Wednesday, whose unexpected romance challenges everything her family thought they knew about her.
The production also stars Andres Felipe as Gomez Addams, Lauren Carolyn Jones as Morticia Addams, Travis Tingvall as Uncle Fester, Tina McClure as Grandma Addams, and Henry Weldon as Pugsley Addams.
'This show is a perfect blend of comedy, charm, and a bit of crazy,' says Artistic Director Michael Todd. 'At its core, The Addams Family is about love and embracing what makes us individuals as well as family. It's wildly entertaining and with songs like 'Happy Sad' and touching scenes of forgiveness there is a powerful message that really resonates.'
Under the direction of Michael Todd, the production brings together local, regional, and international performers for a celebration of one of musical theatre's most recognizable families.
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