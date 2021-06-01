Summer At The Center Entertains And Enriches With Movies, Live Music, Online Festivals And Outdoor Art

As our region and the world transition from a time of isolation to a return to public gathering, Seattle Center is just beginning to dip our toes into the notion of in-person events. As Seattle Center heads into the summer season, many activities on the grounds will resume. Here are things to do on campus and online this Summer at the Center.

International Fountain-Designed originally for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair and rebuilt in 1995, the large, celestial dome shoots towers of water 120 feet high. The fountain, which has been closed since April for restoration and updating, is scheduled to reopen in July with new technology, updated super shooters and added colored LED lights for nighttime viewing. www.seattlecenter.com/explore/attractions/international-fountain.

July 2nd Naturalization Ceremony-Join virtually in the celebration at the 36th Annual Fourth of July Naturalization Ceremony, 12 noon to 1pm, Friday, July 2, live streaming from Fisher Pavilion and Green. The ceremony, smaller than in past years, swears in 60 candidates from nations throughout the world as new citizens of the United States. Information and links at seattlecenter.com

Movies at the Mural-Experience cinematic adventure and entertainment outdoors on a 40-foot screen, at dusk, Friday and Saturdays, July 31-Aug 28, at Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center. The 2021 movie line-up includes:

The Princess Bride, July 31, rated PG; The Farewell, Aug. 6, PG. Presented in partnership with Seattle Asian American Film Festival; The Wiz, Aug. 7, PG; TBD, Aug. 13. Presented in Partnership with LANGSTON; Knives Out, Aug. 14, PG-13; Boy, Aug. 20, not rated. In partnership with Longhouse Media; Yesterday, Aug. 21, PG-13; Cabarete, Aug. 27, not rated. Presented in partnership with Seattle Latino Film Festival. Strictly Ballroom, Aug. 28, PG. Information/FAQ at: www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/movies-at-the-mural.

Seattle Center Armory-This City-owned and operated facility, which closed abruptly at the start of the pandemic, is scheduled to reopen in a limited capacity, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, beginning July 1 (subject to change in accordance with State and City guidance). Some Food & Event Hall eateries will operate daily and others on a more limited basis for grab and go meals. Outdoor tables will be provided for al fresco dining. The remainder of the building, other than public restrooms, will remain closed to the public. Starbucks opens June 22 for service from its exterior window. www.seattlecenter.com/explore/attractions/armory.

Seattle Center Festál-In partnership with ethnic cultural organizations in our region, Festál presents a variety of virtual festivals in 2021 featuring music, dance, workshops, discussions and learning opportunities throughout the summer months.

Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival, June 5-6; Iranian Festival, June 26; Polish Festival, July 10; Festival Sundiata presents Black Arts Fest, July 17; BrasilFest, Aug. 22; TibetFest, Aug. 28-29; Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival, Sept. 12 and Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias, Sept. 18-19. Learn more and find event links at: www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal.

Summer Fitness-Seattle Center is bringing back Workout Wednesdays, July 7-Sept. 8, with Gentle Yoga at 11:30 a.m. and Zumba at 6:30 p.m. All classes are held outdoors. Participants are asked to follow mask wearing and physical distancing rules. Learn more at: www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/fitness.

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)-MoPOP is open daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m., currently with limited capacity and advance ticket purchasing. Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume opens June 5. Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement opens June 26 (tickets on sale June 1). Summer camps and classes include: Mic Drop: One-Day Virtual Comedy Workshop, July 12, Grades 9-12. Held online. Rock 'n' Rolling!, offered in partnership with Seattle Children's Theatre, July 19-23, Grades 5-8. Drag-tastic Summer Camp: The Art of Drag, July 26-30, Grades 9-12. Make a Minecraft MoPOP! Exhibit Design Camp, Aug. 2-6, Grades 5-8. Creating Fantasy Camp, Grades 2-4. Rain City Rock Camp for Girls AMP, Aug. 23-27, Ages 14-19 with prior music experience. www.mopop.org.

Pacific Science Center-Camps for Curious Minds offers over 100 camp experiences for kids in grades PreK-8 across multiple locations. Whether kids want to concoct tasty creations, code video games or climb on rocks, Pacific Science Center has a camp for them. 2021 Summer Camp offerings include in-person and virtual tech camps. Registration and information at: www.pacificsciencecenter.org/camps/summer-camps.

Seattle Opera-Songs of Summer LIVE! presents four outdoor performances featuring mezzo-soprano Margaret Gawrysiak, The Drunken Tenor (Robert McPherson) or tenor John Marzano. The performances happen at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., June 11 and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., June 13, on the south side of the Opera Center, with bring-your-own-chair seating in social distanced pods with space for one or two chairs. Tickets and information at www.seattleopera.org/summersongs.

Seattle Shakespeare Company-Wooden O Shakespeare in the Park: The Comedy of Errors, 6 p.m., July 25, Mural Amphitheatre. Camp Bill VIRTUAL Teen Production Intensives: A Midsummer Night's Dream, July 5-23; Macbeth, Aug. 2-20. www.seattleshakespeare.org/camp-bill.

Space Needle-Starting June 25, hours are 9 a.m.-10 p.m., daily. Before that date, hours vary. Elevating Clean protocols including mask requirements are still in effect. Learn more and purchase tickets in advance at: www.spaceneedle.com.

Visual Arts at the Center-Several areas on the grounds explore our region's visual arts:

A/NT Gallery, a unique artists cooperative, serves local artists, who volunteer and exhibit in International Fountain Pavilion. Exhibits, many in partnership with community organizations, change monthly. Gallery hours are 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. Closed for lunch 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Antgallery.org.

Artists at Play was inspired by children and designed by two area artists. This unique playground hosts one of the largest climbing towers in the nation, along with play areas and equipment that offer whimsy, ADA accommodation and child-sized artistic intrigue. Masks are required on the equipment and users are asked to physically distance from other parties. www.seattlecenter.com/explore/attractions/artists-at-play.

Chihuly Garden and Glass, through a comprehensive collection of work by artist Dale Chihuly, celebrates our region's creative energy and inspiration. Exhibit hours are 12 noon-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday, Elevate Clean protocols are in effect. Learn more and purchase tickets at: www.chihulygardenandglass.com.

Outdoor Art at Seattle Center surrounds visitors as they walk the grounds, from Fountain of the Northwest by James Fitzgerald to Black Lightening on Broad Street Green. The campus is steeped in outdoor art, one of the largest and most significant collections in our region, more than 45 significant works. Some of the pieces are by internationally acclaimed artists, others celebrate the local artists and tell the story of the Pacific Northwest, our people and our culture. Explore outdoor art at: www.seattlecenter.com/explore/arts/public-art.

Seattle Center Sculpture Walk, temporary installation, mid-August through end of 2021 on the grounds, in partnership with Seattle Office of Arts & Culture featuring works by four artists: Fumi Amano, Nate Clark, Jovita Mercado and Jacques Troutman.

To learn more about virtual and in-person activities at Seattle Center this summer and beyond, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206 684-7100.