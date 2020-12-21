Stage Kids Stays Afloat Thanks to Donations From Patrons

Local theater nonprofit Stage Kids is continuing to struggle amidst the health crisis, 560 KPQ reports. The organization has had to cut back on expenses for its staffing and programs.

"Primarily, we have been able to stay afloat thanks to the generosity of this community," said Lacey Price, managing director.

Stage Kids had collected 235 registrations for summer camp and a spring production, both of which were cancelled. 31% of the registered families didn't accept their refund and donated the money instead.

"It was incredible to keep us going," said Price.

In addition to those families, Dr. Erik Holmberg, owner of Smile for Life dentistry, gave a donation to the organization.

In lieu of in-person performances, the organization presented an online holiday performance last week, called 'The North Pole Chronicles.' 19 3rd-8th graders took part in the production.

"It's sort of a 'behind the scenes' of what goes on in the North Pole," said Price. "You meet the elves that run the reindeer stables and the ones who man the gift suggestion hotline. You get to have some questions answered by the jolly old man himself."

The performance will soon be available to view on YouTube.

Read more on 560 KPQ.