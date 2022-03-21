Spring Events For Kids Of All Ages Announced At Seattle Center

This spring, Seattle Center is home to an array of events made just for kids to keep their minds curious - even when they're outside the classroom. Whether visiting Seattle Center for a few hours or for a daylong family outing, the following events are sure bets for kids:

Seattle Center's Artists at Play is open for all ages to have fun. This imaginative, artists-created playground offers activities like a 30-foot climbing tower and human-powered ADA-accessible carousel. Kids with an ear for music will have a blast with child-inspired musical instruments, listening stations and sound swings. This area for kids is located in the plaza between the Museum of Pop Culture and Seattle Center Armory, just north of the Monorail station. FREE

The Seattle Center Skate Plaza opened to great fanfare in September 2021 and is open daily. The new skate plaza was designed by VDZ+A and New Line Skateparks in collaboration with local skateboarders and youth, and built by Grindline Skateparks. It was made for street-style skateboarding, with a focus on providing flexible space for beginner-level skateboarders to learn and practice skills. FREE

Pacific Northwest Ballet presents Bruce Wells' Beauty and the Beast March 20-27. This live one-hour performance is based on the beloved fairy tale and narrated for young theatergoers. Performed by the accomplished students of PNB School, Bruce Wells' Beauty and the Beast will take the audience on a journey to a magical world of adventure, unlikely friendships, and true love. For ticket information, visit www.pnb.org/season/beauty-beast/.

Seattle Children's Theatre presents The Best Summer Ever! March 22-April 17. Written and performed by nationally acclaimed storyteller, Kevin Kling, and featuring rousing sing-a-longs, The Best Summer Ever joyfully explores the way childhood is measured by sights, sounds, feelings, and love. For more information, visit www.sct.org/onstage/productions/the-best-summer-ever-2/.

TeenTix and On the Boards present Art Begets Art - Creative Writing Workshops with sessions in March, April and May. In each Art Begets Art mini-workshop, creative writers attend a performance at On the Boards, then produce a piece of creative writing in response to the performance. FREE

Seattle Opera's talented Youth Opera participants share their production of The Very Last Green Thing, a story of hope and environmental conservation on April 1-3 at Tagney Jones Hall. In this opera, children from the future discover a time capsule containing important items from children of the past, including the last surviving plant on earth. Perfect for families and children of all ages, these fully staged public performances star a cast of youth performers ranging in age from 7-18. Tickets and more information at www.seattleopera.org/classes-camps-clubs/for-kids/youth-programs/the-very-last-green-thing/.

Seattle Children's Museum reopens its doors this spring starting on April 2. Brimming with both new and refreshed exhibits, the museum will welcome familiar faces and member families and first-time attendees alike. After two years, Seattle Children's Museum returns with exhibits that will wow kiddos ages 0 to 12. For visiting information, visit thechildrensmuseum.org/visit/.

The Seattle Kraken are celebrating Kids Day presented by WaFd Bank on Sunday, April 3 in a game against the Dallas Stars. At the pre-game event, join us for music, floor hockey, corn hole, Jenga, sign making and more. The game will feature a young performer singing the national anthem, kids as guest game hosts, on-ice competitors and more. All kids attending the game will get a free Walt the Vault piggy bank and Kraken stickers. The pre-game event at the Armory starts at 3:30 p.m. and the game begins at 6 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

International Children's Friendship Festival will be at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center on April 23 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The event is run by children, featuring performances by children. Various nationalities are represented through music, folk dancing and art while celebrating international friendship among children. For more information, visit www.icffseattle.org.

MoPOP hosts the Virtual Graphic Novels Club on Tuesdays from 4-5 p.m. in April, May and June. These weekly Zoom meetings use a graphic novel (or two) each month to explore social justice topics and issues such as LGBTQIA+ and Black stories, climate change, immigrant equity, and more. Cost is $10 a month, and ticket information can be found at www.mopop.org.

May 15 is Family Day at The Marriage of Figaro at Seattle Opera. For this specially designated performance at McCaw Hall, students ages 18 and under pay only $20 for almost any seat. Family Days also feature special student-oriented activities during intermission. Tickets, info, and restrictions at www.seattleopera.org/on-stage/marriage-of-figaro-2022/.

Join Seattle Opera for a new one-act opera suitable for all ages, particularly families with children: Earth to Kenzie on June 4 and 5 at Tagney Jones Hall. Charming melodies and memorable characters showcase a heartwarming story that explores themes of homelessness, empathy, and finding strength through adversity. Tickets and info at www.seattleopera.org/classes-camps-clubs/for-everyone/community-performances/earth-to-kenzie-2022/.

When the school year ends and summer days start to feel long, Seattle Center offers a variety of summer camps. They fill up fast, so register while spots remain.

Seattle Children's Theatre hosts SUMMER @ SCT 2022. SCT is ready for Summer! Explore all the summer camps and classes today through the Summer @ SCT Glance. In-person classes like Treasure Trunk Theatre, Triple Threat, and more are offered. Summer camps and classes are open for public registration now. For more details and registration information, visit www.sct.org/education-programs/class-finder/.

MoPOP hosts 2022 Summer Camps at MoPOP. Channel your kid's interests into a fun and educational summer experience! Summer vacation can be a time to stimulate your kids' imaginations and keep them excited about their passions while avoiding that summer learning loss. Camp titles include Rock 'n' Rolling! Music Video Camp, Creating Fantasy Camp and Drag-tastic Summer Camp, to name a few. Registration for students in grades 2-12 is now open for camps in July and August. Camp prices go up after May 31. For more details and registration information, visit www.mopop.org/camps.

SIFF Film Center presents SIFF Summer Filmmaking Camps from June 20-August 26. Students in groups ages 9-12 and 10-13 will have the opportunity to explore filmmaking with exciting five-day sessions with master filmmaking educators. These five-day camps are held between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and are limited to 20-25 students. With a film professional teacher and supporting mentors, students will receive an immersive experience in the craft of filmmaking. For more details and registration information, visit www.siff.net/programs/youth/filmmaking-camps.

Some in-person events at venues across the grounds may require attendee health measures such as masking and proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. So, be sure to check the event presenter's website or call before you go for current health and safety requirements. To learn more about virtual and in-person activities at Seattle Center this month and beyond, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206.684.7200.