Spirited Family Activities Continue Through The Holidays At Seattle Center Winterfest

Mirth and amusement aplenty continue at Seattle Center Winterfest through Dec. 31. Inside Seattle Center Armory, mid-day weekend entertainment fills the Mainstage, Winter Train & Village awaits child-sized exploration and Winterfest Student Showcases go on through Dec. 22 (see schedule below).

Outside, visitors will find expert ice sculpting Saturdays starting at 12 noon at the Fisher Apron and ice skating at Winterfest Ice Rink inside Fisher Pavilion. As the sun sets, the campus transforms into a wonderland of sparkling lights, guiding the way to spirited evening entertainment at venues across the grounds.

Here's the remaining Seattle Center Winterfest schedule. Event entry is free of charge unless stated otherwise:

Winterfest Ice Rink, Through Jan. 5, 2020, Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m.- 8 a.m.; Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., Fisher Pavilion. Admission: $8 for adults, $6 children ages 6-12, $2 children ages 5 and under, includes skate rental. Cash, check, Visa, Mastercard. Closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. Closed Dec 25. Closes at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Winterfest Train & Village, Through Dec. 31, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Armory. A 40-foot exhibit of a turn-of-the-century village and train, where visitors may take a turn controlling the model train (10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. daily). $2 suggested conducting donation.

Winterfest Ice Sculpting, Dec. 14, 21 and 28, 12 p.m.-2 p.m., Fisher Apron. Award-winning artists create seasonal sculptures. Each Saturday features one of our two ice carving masters, Chan Kitburi or Janson Iwakami.

Garfield Jazz Band, Dec. 14, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Nationally recognized Garfield Jazz Band performs a hopping holiday concert.

SANCA Cirrus Circus, Dec. 15, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. These talented kids delight audiences as they perform original acts in aerial arts, juggling, tightwire, clowning, unicycle and acrobatics.

Greater Seattle TUBACHRISTMAS, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Armory. Scores of tuba players gather in the Armory to play seasonal music as only a tuba assemble can do.

The Not-It's!, Dec. 21, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Music to listen to under the supervision of children.

Lelavision, Dec. 22, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. This fascinating physical performance features kinetic sculpture, music and dance.

KlezKidz, Dec. 23, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. This motley crew of klezmer musicians offers world Jewish music and mirth.

Northwest Passage Big Band, Dec. 24, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Ten-member big band plays colorful, toe-tapping seasonal music.

Dickens Carolers, Dec. 26, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Seasonal favorites sung by costumed carolers.

FIZZ Pop Boom!, Dec. 27, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. This dazzling science demonstration entertains, delights and informs.

Magic Rich Show, Dec. 28, 12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m., Armory. Award-winning magician delivers magic especially suited for kids with curiosity and keen observation.

NANDA, Acrobaticalist Ninja Theater, Dec. 29, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Armory. Chaotic action-packed theater combines comedy, kung-fu and acrobatics.

New Year's Eve Celebration, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Armory, Fisher Pavilion and on the grounds. Ring in the New Year with a musical shot of blues, swing and soul with the band Left Turn on Blue on the Armory stage. NYE Fountain of Light, Dec. 31, 10 p.m.-12 a.m., adds an outdoors dance party at International Fountain! Groove into the New Year with DJ Arson Nicki and a light show on the fountain waters by visual artist Baryonyx.

Winterfest Student Showcases:

Friday, Dec. 13

Sherwood Forest Elementary School Choir, 10 a.m.

Ford Middle School Band, 11 a.m.; Choir, 11:20 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School Choir, 12:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Creative Dance Center Kaleidoscope, 10 a.m.

Emerald City Dance Complex, 11:15 am

Arlington School of Dance, 2 p.m.

Soos Creek Elementary School Superstar Choir, 4:15 p.m.

Endolyne Children's Choir, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Dance! West Seattle, 10 a.m.

Premier Dance Center, 11 a.m.

Washington School of Dance, 4:30 p.m.

Alpha Martial Arts, 5:20 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Orting Middle School Choir, 10 a.m.

Ballou Junior High School Choir, 10:50 a.m.

Peter Kirk Elementary School Choir, 11:40 a.m.

Timber Ridge Elementary School Choir, 12:30 p.m.

Assumption-St. Bridget School Choir, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Pine Lake Middle School Concert Band, 10 a.m.

Truman Middle School Honor Band, 11 a.m.

Gray Middle School Pilots Concert Band, 11:25 a.m.

Snoqualmie Middle School Choir, 12:25 p.m.; Band, 12:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Bethel High School Choir, 10 a.m.; Orchestra, 2:50 p.m.

Kilo Middle School Beginning Orchestra, 10:55 a.m.; Beginning Band, 11:15 am

South Whidbey Middle School Symphonic Band, 12 p.m.

Brownsville Elementary School Choir, 1 p.m.

Rose Hill Middle School Symphonic Band, 1:50 p.m.

Cougar Mountain Middle School Orchestra, 3:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Mann Middle School Band, 10:30 a.m.; School Choir, 11 a.m.

Raymond High School Concert Band, 11:55 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Gymnastics Connection, 10 a.m.

Melanie's Dance Unlimited, 11:15 am

The Surge Dance, 2 p.m.

Blue Dog Dance, 3:05 p.m.

Academy of Dance, 4:10 p.m.

Woodinville Dance Academy Inside Out, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

West City Rope Ninjas Jump Rope, 11 a.m.

The Little Gym of Kent Gymnastics, 2 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy Rockstars & Fuego Flamenco, 3 p.m.

Dance Arts, 4:15 p.m.

Seattle Center Winterfest, produced by Seattle Center, presents spirited programming for one and all in search of entertaining and enriching activities during this festive time of year. For more information, visit www.seattecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You