Spirit Of Africa Presents Virtual One-Day Festival Streamed Live From Senegal

Seattle Center Festál continues with Spirit of Africa, a unique one-day virtual event streamed live from La Mer à Table in Dakar, Senegal, produced in partnership with Thione Diop and Inspired Child. The festival takes place on Saturday, May 14 at 3 p.m. and is available on Facebook and YouTube.

Host DJ CocoJean brings an upbeat style that energizes the rhythm and flow of the festival as he introduces and interviews artists. Performers include Bakalama Danse, Dady Thioune, Bolero and Nandy's Band.

The mission of the Spirit of Africa Festival is to foster a climate of belonging, and increase positive perceptions, understanding and appreciation of the art, culture and people of the African diaspora.

Bakalama Danse, now in its 50th year, comes from the disciplines of movement, music and percussion. Its diversified activities revolve around traditional African songs and dances. Bakalama, meaning "calabash," represents unity and rootedness in the Diola culture. Dady Thioune is a Senegalese artist, author, composer and interpreter, who makes word music. With opportunities to evolve among great musicians and especially with the musical school of the street, Dady Thioune has been propelled to the front of the Senegalese musical scene.

Bolero (Rene Sowatche) is a musician and guitarist from Benin. He discovered his love of Senegal in 2014 where he settled for a musical adventure. Bolero And The African Groove is his own Afrojazz Project. Their music is a mixture of traditional rhythms to form fusion-jazz tunes. Nandy Tamba Melo De Barros is a Caboverdian singer who decided to pursue her studies in Dakar, where she still lives.

"Spirit of Africa is an opportunity to celebrate Seattle's communities across the global sphere, emphasizing how we can ensure out One Seattle approach goes beyond city lines," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Seattle has ties in many communities, and Spirit of Africa is a great example of how Seattle reaches outside out stretch of the Pacific Northwest."

This year marks the 16th annual Spirit of Africa festival and performances will be posted online for future viewing after the festival's live stream.

"Festál is all about celebrating cultures that make Seattle the diverse city it is," said Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams. "Seattle Center is excited to help produce an event streamed all the way from Senegal for our Seattleites."

More information is available on Seattle Center's website.