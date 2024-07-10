Sound Theatre Company Postpones Final 2024 Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After much consideration, Sound Theatre Company has made the difficult decision to postpone their production of Hungry by Chris Bush, originally scheduled to perform this September through October at the Center Theatre at the Armory. Sound Theatre is now planning to present Hungry in Spring of 2025, pending rights, also at the Center Theatre and with the same artists. This decision has been made to work toward sustainability and abundance, breaking the cycle of scarcity that has often impacted the theatre industry.

This decision came right after closing their mainstage run of the election year satire 53% Of by Steph Del Rosso, and concluding the multi-year Black American Sign Language (BASL) Project as part of their Making Waves, New Works experimental theatre program. “With a combination of lower than expected ticket sales and a precipitous decrease in individual donations, we found ourselves quite suddenly in a situation that required immediate action to sustain our future programming and support our staff,” says Teresa Thuman, Sound Theatre founder and co-artistic director.

In 2024 Sound Theatre Company added new staff members to build the development and marketing departments; this delay will give the entire team time to solidify operations, interdepartmental cohesion, and re-prioritizing resources in the remaining year and 2025.

Sound Theatre will continue with smaller-scale Making Waves programming planned for Fall and will share more when there are more details. “Our goal now is to continue to build community engagement and support for our programming efforts.”

Comments