Seattle Theatre Group Presents LAS CAFETERAS Day Of The Dead Show At The Moore

Oct. 20, 2022  

Seattle Theatre Group will welcome Las Cafeteras back to Seattle with their Day of the Dead production, Hasta La Muerte, November 5th at the Moore Theatre. In honoring the ancestors who came before us, Hasta La Muerte is a passionate, multi-dimensional performance filled with Zapateado, dance, song, and altares y flores.

Featuring beloved performer Lupita Infante, Hasta La Muerte includes original and new works from Las Cafeteras, as well as inspired interpretations of traditional folk songs, such as La Llorona, La Bruja, and La Morena. With a traditional altar on stage, alongside the beauty of folkloric choreography, the Hasta La Muerte show will be a night of transcendent color and sound, a moving invitation to travel through time, rhythm, and memory.

Las Cafeteras is a vibrant musical fusion with a sound all their own. Their Afro-Mexican beats, rhythms, and rhymes deliver inspiring lyrics that document stories of a community seeking love and justice in Los Angeles. With an infectious live performance featuring a remix of sound - from rock to hip-hop to rancheras - Las Cafeteras uses English, Spanish and Spanglish lyrics to cross musical genre borders and build bridges between different cultures.

November 5, 2022, at 7:30 PM, Moore Theatre, 1932 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101. Tickets on sale now at wwwstgpresents.org, 206-682-1414, or by visiting the Paramount Theatre Box Office (M,W,F 10am-6pm). Tickets are $22.50 and $32.50 (plus fees)

Born and raised East of the Los Angeles River, Las Cafeteras are remixing roots music as modern day troubadours. They are a sonic explosion of Afro-Mexican rhythms, electronic beats and powerful rhymes that document stories of a community seeking to 'build a world where many world fit.' From Afro-Mexican to Americana, from Soul to Son Jarocho, from Roots to Rock and Hip Hop, Las Cafeteras take folk music to the future. Las Cafeteras honor the past by using electrifying traditional instrumentation like the 8 string Jarana, 4 string Requinto, Quijada (donkey jawbone) and Tarima (a wooden platform). Las Cafeteras sing in 5 distinct languages, English, Spanish, Spanglish, Love and Justice ... and they believe everyone understands at least one of those languages.



