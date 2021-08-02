Seattle Theatre Group Announces Pop-Up Mini Golf At The Paramount Theatre

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) will partner with Flatstick Pub to bring their brand new On The Go 9-hole mini golf course to The Paramount Theatre for one special weekend. This is a special way to be welcomed back to the magnificent Paramount Theatre for a unique and fun experience.

The event runs Friday - Sunday, August 13 - 15, 2021, with tee times starting at 1:30 pm. All ages welcome.

Tickets are $80.00 for a group of up to four people, and includes 90 minutes to play through the course as many times as you like, as well as other games like air hockey and corn hole in the Paramount lobby. Drinks available for purchase at bar.

Tickets are extremely limited, so purchase tee time now through STG website. Enter promo code MINIGOLF when prompted. (If you receive an error message at any point, try logging in first and then clicking the purchase link again.)

All guidelines will be based on current COVID regulations. All proceeds raised will support STG's reopening efforts. For more information about STG and Flatstick Pub visit www.stgpresents.org and www.flatstickpub.com.