Seattle Theatre Group Announces New Vaccination Policy

Starting August 12th, Seattle Theatre Group, the nonprofit operator of The Paramount, Moore & Neptune Theatres will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for all performances/events and will maintain the current policy of wearing masks, except when drinking or eating.

The policy has been adopted based on patron & artist feedback, the rise of the Delta variant and the hope that it will best support STG's ability to remain open at full capacity and continue to strive towards our Vision as The People's Theatre - a place where all are welcomed and represented.

Under this policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a performance and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre, along with a valid ticket and ID.

"Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine. Exceptions are being made for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. These guests must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time.

STG's Staff, Board of Directors, Contractors, Volunteers and Artists will also be required to comply with these Health & Safety protocols.

More specific information about our Health/Safety Protocols can be found here: https://www.stgpresents.org/about/reopening