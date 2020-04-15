Seattle Symphony Rebroadcasts All-Brahms Program Featuring Pianist Garrick Ohlsson

The Seattle Symphony announces a special rebroadcast of previous concerts that feature works by Johannes Brahms on April 16, 18 and 19, 2020. Conducted by Music Director Thomas Dausgaard, the program includes Brahms' Hungarian Dance No. 1 and Symphony No. 2: Allegro con spirito, performed live on January 25, 2018. Pianist Garrick Ohlsson's April 4, 2019 performance of Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 1: Rondo: Allegro non troppo follows.



In the Seattle Symphony's original January 25, 2018 performance of Hungarian Dance No. 1 and Symphony No. 2, Dausgaard led "the entire program without a score, sustained a level of intensely focused collaboration with the players that resulted in a consistently animated evening of music-making and left no room for a sense of the routine to tarnish its pleasures" (The Seattle Times).



Meanwhile Ohlsson brings to his performance "no histrionics, no flailing or thumping or grandstanding, just an incredible technique with razor-sharp accuracy, producing a sound so lush it almost glistens" (The Seattle Times).



Audiences can tune in on YouTube or Facebook during the three regular broadcast times: Thursday (7:30 p.m. PDT), Saturday (8 p.m. PDT) and Sunday (2 p.m. PDT).



Dausgaard leads the Seattle Symphony in Brahms Symphony No. 2 on January 25,

2018 at Benaroya Hall. Photo by Brandon Patoc. As announced in March, the Seattle Symphony continues to share additional free livestreams and rebroadcasts weekly until the orchestra can return to the Benaroya Hall stage, in hopes that these performances provide strength, comfort and joy. Yesterday, the orchestra also announced additional education and family programming, totaling five Seattle Symphony broadcasts this week. Programming updates will be shared at seattlesymphony.org/live. Those interested can also sign up to receive email notifications about upcoming Seattle Symphony rebroadcasts and livestreams.



Inspired by the orchestra's dedication to serving the community, more than 2,700 donors have stepped forward with a gift since the closure of Benaroya Hall. These funds launch the Seattle Symphony Future Fund, providing critical resources to ensure a bright future for symphonic music in our community. To learn more about how to support the Seattle Symphony or to make a donation, visit seattlesymphony.org/give. The Seattle Symphony looks forward to welcoming audiences back to Benaroya Hall again very soon and wishes everyone health and comfort in the coming weeks.





