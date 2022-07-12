Seattle Opera to Kick off 2022/23 Season With THE ELIXIER OF LOVE & Opera Center Events

Seattle Opera will pop the cork on its monumental 2022/23 season with Gaetano Donizetti's delightful summer sipper, The Elixir of Love. After a beautiful film production in 2020, this colorful comedy returns to McCaw Hall in a new-to-Seattle production with an intoxicating mix of ingredients: zany characters, lovestruck buffoonery, and a happy ending-all set to sparkling music perfect for a summer's day. Performances will take place on August 6, 7, 12, 14, 17 & 20.

An international cast and creative team bring prodigious talent from all over the world to Seattle, including two US debuts and eight Seattle Opera debuts. Georgian soprano Salome Jicia makes her company and US debut as the wealthy farm owner Adina, while Samoan tenor Amitai Pati and Cuban American tenor Andres Acosta each debut in the role of the love-drunk peasant Nemorino. Rounding out the cast are Italian bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni in his debut as the quack doctor Dulcamara, Seattle Opera stalwart Tess Altiveros as Gianetta, and baritone Rodion Pogossov, who last appeared as Escamillo in Carmen ('19), as Belcore. Also making her debut is Seattle Opera's new chorus master, Michaella Calzaretta, who will prepare the 36-member Seattle Opera chorus.

The magic of The Elixir of Love, for British stage director Stephen Lawless, is in its masterful blend of light and dark. "It's a fine line between comedy and tragedy for the opera's main characters. The fact that these two people, who everybody can see are meant to be together, can't get their acts together to work it out-that's very funny to observe, but it's also seriously tragic for the people involved."

Italian conductor Giampaolo Bisanti, who makes his US and company debut, admires The Elixir of Love for its humanity. "There is a very strict connection with human feelings," said Bisanti. "Love, jealousy, humor, and tragedy create a mix of contrasts that is remarkably elegant in its simplicity."

Tickets are on sale now at seattleopera.org/elixir, starting at $35. The performance on Sunday, August 14 is Family Day, featuring discounted tickets for students 18 and under and special student-oriented activities during intermission. More information at seattleopera.org/familyday.

Complimenting the start of the season are a host of events at the Opera Center:

Teen Vocal Studio

Auditions on Wednesday, July 27 and Saturday, July 30

Classes run September 8-April 29, The Opera Center

Teen Vocal Studio is a unique training program for high school singers considering a future in opera. Students will participate in masterclasses with Seattle Opera artists, attend workshops on topics ranging from auditions to lyric diction, and have multiple performance opportunities throughout the year, including the 2023 Youth Opera Project production. For info and audition sign-ups, visit seattleopera.org/classes-camps-clubs/for-kids/teen-vocal-studio/.

Bloodworks Northwest Blood Drive

July 28, 29 & August 15, 16 from 9 AM-5 PM, Tagney Jones Hall

Seattle Opera hosts a Bloodworks Northwest pop-up donation drive to give our community an opportunity to donate blood. Masks and appointments are required. Info and sign-ups at seattleopera.org/bloodworks.

Michael Fabiano and Friends

Thursday, September 15 at 7:30 PM, Tagney Jones Hall

Seattle Opera youth programs are partnering with ArtSmart to provide free voice lessons for participants for whom tuition fees are a financial barrier. To raise funds for ArtSmart and Seattle Opera youth programs, world-renowned tenor and co-founder and executive director of ArtSmart, Michael Fabiano, presents a recital alongside members of the Teen Vocal Studio. Tickets and info at seattleopera.org/Fabiano.

Open House

Saturday, September 24 from 1-4 PM, The Opera Center

Seattle Opera welcomes the public into the Opera Center for the first time since 2019 for a free Open House. Attendees will get a sneak peek at the upcoming world premiere of A Thousand Splendid Suns with performances of excerpts and a demonstration from composer Sheila Silver. Also featured are an open rehearsal of Tristan and Isolde, a Q&A with General Director Christina Scheppelmann, activities for students and children, a tour of the costume shop, and a beer garden in the loading dock. Info and RSVP at seattleopera.org/openhouse.

Youth Opera Project

Program runs September 29-February 5, The Opera Center

Youth Opera Project is back! Youth ages 7-18 will learn, rehearse, and perform Kamala Sankaram's The Jungle Book, a novel retelling of the classic children's story that explores themes of compassion, justice, and forgiveness. Participants will present fully staged performances of this work in February 2023. Seattle Opera is committed to providing equitable access to the arts and financial assistance is available. More information at seattleopera.org/classes-camps-clubs/for-kids/youth-programs/.

