Seattle Opera Reveals Bold, New Discounted Ticket Program

In the interest of making opera accessible for all, Seattle Opera has announced that the company is expanding its rush program in the 2019/20 season. While Seattle Opera has previously offered discounted, day-of-show tickets for students, seniors, and teens, it is broadening these offerings to meet the changing needs of its community, and to create an equitable experience for opera-goers of all financial means.

"Opera is an art form that can be enjoyed by everyone," said Kristina Murti, the company's Director of Marketing and Communications. "With our expanded rush program launching this season, we want to offer more opportunity to people from all walks of life to join us at McCaw Hall. We are honored to offer rush tickets to individuals in our community such as civil servants supporting the Pacific Northwest."

New this season, $35 tickets will be available to arts industry professionals, nonprofit employees, civil servants (such as firefighters and military), and educators at the primary and secondary levels. Patrons with income-based necessity are also eligible for $35 tickets. The limit for all $35 tickets is two per person. Information on rush availability for each mainstage opera at McCaw Hall will be posted at seattleopera.org/tickets/ways-to-save approximately two days before each performance. On the day of a given performance, rush tickets go on sale when the ticket office opens, and remain available one hour prior to curtain. For more information, and for those wanting to see if they qualify, visit seattleopera.org/tickets/ways-to-save, or contact Audience Services: 206.389.7676 or tickets@seattleopera.org.



Seattle Opera offers other ways for families and people of all ages to save on tickets:

- Student and Senior Rush tickets will still be available at $25 and $45 respectively day-of-show (limit one per student or senior).

- As a proud partner organization of TeenTix, Seattle Opera enables youth age 13-19 to access $5 day-of-show tickets, cash only.

- The opera company offers Family Day performances this season on October 27, 2019 during Cinderella and on May 10, 2020 during La bohème. On these days, students age 18 and under pay only $20 for almost any seat. Family Days also feature special student-oriented activities during intermission.

For more information about all ways to save on opera tickets, visit seattleopera.org/tickets/ways-to-save.





