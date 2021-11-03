Seattle Opera Celebrates The Holidays With A VERY DRUNKEN CHRISTMAS CAROL

Seattle Opera will celebrate this holiday season with two in-person performances by Seattle's beloved Drunken Tenor, Rob McPherson. Tickets are on sale now for A Very Drunken Christmas Carol at the Opera Center's Tagney Jones Hall.

The Drunken Tenor recital series delighted Seattle Opera audiences in both the virtual and in-person Songs of Summer recitals in 2020 and 2021. Now, Seattle Opera is thrilled to welcome The Drunken Tenor back for a comedic retelling of Charles Dickens' time-honored holiday classic. The familiar tale is knocked upside down when The Drunken Tenor, while preparing for a holiday concert, gets hit in the head, knocked out, and wakes up in an alternate reality. He embarks on a personal journey to understand how he became the person he is and the possible consequences of his choices.

Along the way, he is joined by three spirits (not just bourbon, tequila, and whiskey) and The Drunken Tenor interacts with duet partners from his past (the baritone), present (the soprano), and future (the mezzo) for a long-awaited entertaining mix of opera and holiday favorites. McPherson explains, "it has been incredibly meaningful, these past two years, to self-reflect musically on the powerful theme of redemption. It always resonates with audiences and I know that these performances will be filled with the laughter, meaning, and hope we all seek right now."

Joining Rob McPherson on stage are David McDade (pianist), Jennifer Bromagen (soprano), Sarah Mattox (mezzo), John B. Cooper (baritone) and Holly McPherson (the voice).

Tickets available at http://www.seattleopera.org/drunkentenor. Drinks available for purchase pre-show and at intermission. All Seattle Opera staff, artists, and those involved in productions are required to be vaccinated. Audience members are required to be vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours; masks must be worn except when drinking in designated areas. For more information, go to http://www.seattleopera.org/safety.