Seattle Iranian Festival Celebrates Iranian Women During One-Day Festival At Seattle Center

Seattle Center Festál continues on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Armory Food & Event Hall. Produced by the Iranian American Community Alliance (IACA), the 16th Annual Seattle Iranian Festival's theme is the "Celebration of Iranian Women."

"We are so excited to bring people safely together again, to celebrate our Iranian American community, and have fun with music, food, dancing," said IACA Board Member Omid Bagheri-Garakani. "There will be something for everyone at the festival."

The festival program is a full day of activities, performances and discussions for all ages. The Seattle Iranian Choir, Seattle Persian School, Beshkan Dance Academy and Karoun Dance Ensemble will perform songs, dances and a workshop. Discussions and a women's panel will be in the upstairs portion of the Armory Food & Event Hall while the downstairs will host book signings. Children's activities will be available as well.

"Iranian-Americans are a valuable part of our larger community, and we welcome the Seattle Iranian Festival as a way to share and celebrate this important culture," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "As we build One Seattle, let's continue to elevate the diversity that makes our communities special, as well as the commonality that brings us together."

This cultural event is a celebration that invites both Iranian and non-Iranians to come together under the roof of the Seattle Center Armory as part of the Festál festival family. Event producers aim to build a legacy for the rising generation of Iranian-Americans to embrace being both Iranian and American, as well as showcasing the beautiful Iranian culture at the heart of Seattle.

"For the last 15 years, the Seattle Iranian Festival has brought representation to Iranian-Americans and shared their culture with the people of Seattle in authentic ways through performance, art and customs," said Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams. "In one day, the Seattle Iranian Festival joins together people from across the city for a unique celebration."

The festival is free and open to the public. A bazaar of vendors, Persian food, pastries and tea will be available for purchase.