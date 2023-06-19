Seattle Dance Collective presents Vanishing Act - a deeply personal film featuring Pacific Northwest Ballet Principal Dancer Dylan Wald. The film will be available to stream for free from June 22-July 3, 2023 at Click Here.

Vanishing Act is inspired by dancer Dylan Wald's journey of self-reflection while grappling with a career-threatening leg injury, one which required complicated surgery and a year-long absence from the stage. Complex emotions are illuminated by Penny Saunders' textured choreography and captured deftly on camera by Bruno Roque. The film's haunting beauty is enhanced by Reed Nakayama's lighting design and Michael Wall's rendition of Lou Reed's evocative song.

