Seattle Center Seeks Candidates For Positions On Seattle Center Advisory Commission

Seattle Center seeks candidates for open positions on the Seattle Center Advisory Commission. The 15-member board, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by Seattle City Council, represents the interests of Seattle citizens by advising Seattle Center staff, the mayor and City Council on policy matters that potentially affect Center operations and redevelopment. The Advisory Commission also provides Center staff, the Mayor and City Council with ongoing assessments of department operations, performance, plans and policies. Commission members also represent Seattle Center in the broader community.

Qualified individuals should have passion, perspective, experience and talents that enhance the Commission's expertise and effectiveness. Commission members must reside in Seattle and may not be City employees. The commission meets 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., the first Thursday of the month at Seattle Center.

Anyone interested in serving on the Seattle Center Advisory Commission may send a resume and letter of interest to denise.wells@seattle.gov. The application period closes on Friday, Oct. 11.

The mayor and City Council appoint residents of Seattle to over 50 boards and commissions. Over 300 of people who serve are directly appointed by the Mayor. For information about these boards and commissions, visit http://www.seattle.gov/boards-and-commissions. For more information on the Seattle Center Advisory Commission, go to www.seattlecenter.com/advisory.





