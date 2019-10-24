Seasonal Mirth And Entertainment Await At Seattle Center Winterfest

The community gathers for holiday solace and celebration at Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 29-Dec. 31, when the Seattle Center campus transforms into a wonderland of sparkling lights, child-sized diversions and spirited entertainment. The five weeks of Winterfest offer free and affordable, fun-filled activities and entertainment for one and all.

Here's the Winterfest line-up. Event entry is free of charge unless stated otherwise:

Winterfest Ice Rink, Nov. 29-Jan. 5, 2020, Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m.- 8 a.m.; Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., Fisher Pavilion. For skating novice or expert, the Winterfest Ice Rink offers fun for all. Admission: $8 for adults, $6 children ages 6-12, $2 children ages 5 and under, includes skate rental. Cash, check, Visa, Mastercard. Closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. Closed Dec 25. Closes at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Winterfest Train & Village, Nov. 29-Dec. 31, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Armory. A perennial Winterfest favorite, a 40-foot exhibit of a turn-of-the-century village and train, where visitors may take a turn controlling the model train (10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m., 1 p.m. -2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. daily). $2 suggested donation.

Winterfest Student Showcases, Nov. 29-Dec. 22, various times, Armory. Aspiring performing artists from across the region grace the Armory stage with festive instrumental music, dance and song.

Seattle JazzED #jazzgirl Combo, Nov. 29, 11 a.m.- 12 p.m., Armory. This oustanding music education program uses the magic of teamwork, accountability and confidence to explore Jazz, a quintessentially Black American art form.

D'Vonne Lewis Trio, Nov. 29, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Winner of the 2018 Northwest Instrumentalist of the Year at Seattle Earshot Jazz Golden Ear Awards and grandson of the 'Godfather' of rock and roll/soul, Dave Lewis, D'Vonne Lewis performs music styles ranging from jazz, funk, hip-hop, rock, Brazilian and African.

Rhapsody Project's Unbroken Circle, Nov. 29, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Armory. This unique performance collective celebrates a cross-generational portrait of America's musical traditions through a brilliant blend of folk and blues music.

Winterfest Ice Sculpting, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28 12 p.m.-2 p.m., Fisher Apron. Artistry and ice unite in a glorious and temporal expression of the season. Internationally acclaimed, award-winning artists create seasonal sculptures. Watch the glistening results as they take shape. Each Saturday features one of our two ice carving masters, Chan Kitburi or Janson Iwakami.

Holiday Harmony POP, Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Armory. Holiday carolers perform up-tempo, holiday arrangements in a cappella harmony.

Zaniac Comedy Show, Nov. 30, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. A two-time Guinness World Record holder and reality TV star, who was voted Seattle's Funniest Prop Comic, Alex Zerbie freaks out audiences everywhere in a good way when they see him perform.

Bailadores de Bronce, Nov. 30, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Armory. Mexican folkloric dancers bridge cultural barriers through expressive and traditional movement.

Hot Dog USA, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Armory. This dynamic jump rope team is dedicated to inspiring, motivating and educating people of all ages. Hot Dog USA consists of about 50 boys and girls ranging in age from 6 years old to adults.

Sensational Illusionist Show, Dec. 1, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Acclaimed illusionist astounds with extraordinary feats of magic.

Dancer & Prancer, Dec. 1, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Armory. The greatest holiday surf band of all time!

Queer Skate at Winterfest Ice Rink, Dec. 4, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Ice Rink. Inviting all LGBTQA folx for a night of glitz and glamour with Drag Queens on Ice, featuring special holiday appearances from Cookie Couture and Betty Wetter!

Seattle Girls Choir, Dec. 7, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Seasonal favorites sung by Seattle's premier Girls Choir.

Northwest Boychor, Dec. 7, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Armory. Young singers from this premier choir perform seasonal classics.

Cornish College Music Ensembles, Dec. 8, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Two Cornish music ensembles, Modern Afro Pop and Hermeto Pascoal Ensemble, enliven the stage in pulsing 40-minute sets.

Being Good Neighbors, Dec. 8, 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Armory. Our neighbor First Church invites the Seattle Center community to free hot cocoa and children's crafts in celebration of the season.

Garfield Jazz Band, Dec. 14, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Nationally renowned Garfield Jazz Band performs a hopping holiday concert.

SANCA Cirrus Circus, Dec. 15, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. These talented kids delight audiences as they perform original acts in aerial arts, juggling, tightwire, clowning, unicycle and acrobatics.

Greater Seattle TUBACHRISTMAS, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Armory. Scores of tuba players gather in the Armory to play seasonal music as only a tuba assemble can do.

The Not-It's!, Dec. 21, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Music to listen to under the supervision of children.

Lelavision, Dec. 22, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. This fascinating physical performance features kinetic sculpture, music and dance.

KlezKidz, Dec. 23,12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. This motley crew of klezmer musicians offer world Jewish music and mirth.

Northwest Passage Big Band, Dec. 24, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Ten-member big band plays colorful, toe-tapping seasonal music.

Dickens Carolers, Dec. 26, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Seasonal favorites sung by costumed carolers.

FIZZ Pop Boom!, Dec. 27, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. This dazzling science demonstration entertains, delights and informs.

Magic Rich Show, Dec. 28, 12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m., Armory. Award-winning magician delivers magic especially suited for kids with curiosity and keen observation.

NANDA, Acrobaticalist Ninja Theater, Dec. 29, 2 p.m. -3 p.m., Armory. Chaotic action-packed theater combines comedy, kung-fu and acrobatics.

New Year's Eve Celebration, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. -12 a.m., Armory, Fisher Pavilion and on the grounds. Ring in the New Year with a musical shot of blues, swing and soul with the band Left Turn on Blue on the Armory stage. NYE Fountain of Light, Dec. 31, 10 p.m.-12 a.m., adds an outdoors dance party at International Fountain! Groove into the New Year with DJ Arson Nicki and a light show on the fountain waters by visual artist Baryonyx.

Seattle Center Winterfest, produced by Seattle Center, presents spirited programming for one and all in search of entertaining and enriching activities during this festive time of year. For more information, visit www.seattecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.





