SWAN LAKE to Make Seattle Debut With World Ballet Company

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World Ballet Company will bring its production of Swan Lake back to Seattle's Paramount Theatre on November 13, 2026, as part of its 2026–2027 national tour. The performance will feature a live orchestra accompanying the dancers with Tchaikovsky's celebrated score.

The production combines classical ballet with theatrical staging, featuring choreography by Nadezhda Kalinina based on the original staging by Marius Petipa. Audiences can expect more than 150 hand-sewn costumes, hand-painted sets, and multimedia projections.

"We believe ballet is for everyone, and the response from audiences nationwide has been incredible," said producer Gulya Hartwick, who co-founded World Ballet Company with Sasha Gorskaya. "Swan Lake is arguably the most iconic ballet ever created, and we're thrilled to bring this majestic production to you."

Swan Lake tells the story of Prince Siegfried and Odette, a princess cursed by a sorcerer to live as a swan during the day. When Siegfried vows to break the spell, he is deceived by Odile, the sorcerer's daughter, setting the stage for a tale of love, betrayal, and heartbreak. The ballet features some of classical dance's most recognizable sequences, including the Dance of the Little Swans and the BLACK SWAN's 32 fouettés.

"Our Swan Lake combines the elegance of classical ballet with vivid, immersive storytelling," said Gorskaya. "It's a magical experience for both ballet newcomers and longtime fans."

Now in its fourth full season, World Ballet Company tours to more than 180 cities annually across over 40 states, presenting classical ballets with an international roster of professional dancers.

The company's 2026–2027 touring season also includes productions of The Nutcracker and The Sleeping Beauty, alongside additional performances of Swan Lake.

The Seattle performance will take place Friday, November 13, at 7 p.m. at The Paramount Theatre. The production runs approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission, and is recommended for ages five and older.

Tickets range from $73.60 to $176.60, including fees, and are available at worldballetcompany.com/seattle1.

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