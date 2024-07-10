SUMMER JAZZ WEEKEND Set For This Weekend at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A double header of soulful tunes will greet viewers July 12-13 for the Summer Jazz Weekend at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA).

The two nights of jazz will open on July 12 with the 7:30 p.m. performance by the Thomas Marriott Quartet. Called “one of the best trumpet players in the world” by JazzTimes Magazine, trumpeter, composer, and producer Thomas Marriott is a force for jazz on the West Coast.

A chameleon of musical styles, Marriott’s horn has been in demand with bands like the Grammy-Award winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Captain Black Big Band, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstafunk, hip-hop pioneer Deltron 3030, and vocalists Kurt Elling, Ernestine Anderson, Michael Feinstein and Rosemary Clooney. Marriott has 14 albums to his credit and is the youngest inductee into the Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame. In 2024 he was named a “Jazz Hero” by the Jazz Journalists Association of America.

On July 13, the 7:30 p.m. performance, Come Away With Me…Cool Tunes for Hot Summer Nights, will offer patrons an evening of musical enchantment by Whidbey Island icons Ada Rose Faith-Feyma, Troy Chapman, and Sheila Weidendorf. All three performers are no strangers to the WICA mainstage and will bring to the performance their exceptional skill and creativity.

The talented Faith-Feyma, who has been performing at WICA since age seven, will be on vocals, with the masterful Chapman strumming the guitar, and the amazing Weidendorf on piano. This trio of exceptional artists will leave viewers wanting more.

