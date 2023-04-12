Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STILL: A Poetic Journey Of Two Women Comes to Tacoma

The play opens with a preview night on Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. followed by three additional performances May 12 – 14.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Tacoma Arts Live will premiere a newly devised play, STILL: A Poetic Journey of Two Women, a story of two sisters told through the poetry and writings of Dr. Maya Angelou and Emily Dickinson. The play opens with a preview night on Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. followed by three additional performances May 12 - 14 at the Washington State History Museum. Tickets are $28 (students $14) and are on sale now.

Performance Schedule:

Preview Night: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

All performances will be at the Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave. in downtown Tacoma.

To devise a play means to write and build new work in a group setting through improvisation exercises, trial and error, and collaborative processes. While Tacoma Arts Live has commissioned plays before, this is the first time they will devise an original play. The team creating STILL: A Poetic Journey of Two Women is comprised of five devising artists, who provide input and expertise in the development process, along with three lead collaborators, a powerful team of UW Tacoma professors who serve as creative consultants and directors.

STILL Devising Team/Cast

Cody Clark - Devising Artist

Wonder Daniels - Devising Artist

Jackie Edwards - Devising Artist

Celeste Reed - Devising Artist

Isabella Pettis-Infante - Devising Artist

STILL Devising Team/Production

Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden - Director/Co-collaborator

Sarah Chavez - Poetry Consultation/Co-collaborator

Michael Kula - Devising Lead/Co-collaborator

The devising team brings unique voices and skills to the rehearsal room. As poets, musicians, actors, artists, dancers, and designers, they are in conversation with each other, delving into a selection of Angelou and Dickinson poems they understand as most impactful. The devising process for STILL started with writing a script, led by Michael Kula, and is now in the rehearsal phase, with Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden directing. Sarah Chavez has been present throughout, providing poetry consultation.

The artists have noted the challenges faced both in the creating of devised work, and in exploring the poetry from two distinct women from different time periods and cultures. The play, performed by three devising cast members, will share a story of the search for truth and redemptive moments in the lives and works of both poets. As Director Bandes B. Weingarden said, "She took darkness and let it lead her to light, so perhaps we can find a way there," referencing Angelou's work.

Tickets to STILL: A Poetic Journey of Two Women are $28, students $14, and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.




