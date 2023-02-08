STG Presents Balkan Star Goran Bregović and Ukrainian Quartet DakhaBrakha

Seattle Theatre Group will highlight two of several unique and not-to-be-missed events happening next month at the Moore Theatre that are part of the 2022/23 Performing Arts Series: Balkan musician and composer Goran Bregović and Ukrainian world-music quartet DakhaBrakha.

Balkan star Goran Bregović performs on Sunday, March 12 at 7:30 PM. Contemporary composer, traditional musician, or rock star, Bregović creates music that is both universal and unmistakably his own. With a career spanning from the 1960s to present, beginning with the violin and eventually morphing to a fascination with electric guitar, Bregović's work defies genre and medium. He has composed works for film, choirs, opera, and more, marrying techno-pop with traditional techniques and sounds, celebrating a diversity of origins and heritage on cultural, religious, and national levels.

Also performing is DakhaBrakha on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 PM. DakhaBrakha is the renowned world-music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine that reflects fundamental elements of sound and soul, creating a world of unexpected new music. Founded in 2004 at the Kyiv Center of Contemporary Art by the avant-garde theatre director Vladyslav Triotskyi, the name DakhaBrakha is original, meaning give/take in old Ukrainian. Accompanied by traditional instrumentation from different countries, the quartet's astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.

Tickets for these performances are on sale now at www.stgpresents.org, or in person at the Paramount Theatre box office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle. Tickets to Goran Bregović start at $50 and tickets to DakhaBrakha start at $35. Both performances are all ages and have reserved seating; DakhaBrakha is general admission on the second balcony.