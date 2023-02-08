Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STG Presents Balkan Star Goran Bregović and Ukrainian Quartet DakhaBrakha

Feb. 08, 2023  

Seattle Theatre Group will highlight two of several unique and not-to-be-missed events happening next month at the Moore Theatre that are part of the 2022/23 Performing Arts Series: Balkan musician and composer Goran Bregović and Ukrainian world-music quartet DakhaBrakha.

Balkan star Goran Bregović performs on Sunday, March 12 at 7:30 PM. Contemporary composer, traditional musician, or rock star, Bregović creates music that is both universal and unmistakably his own. With a career spanning from the 1960s to present, beginning with the violin and eventually morphing to a fascination with electric guitar, Bregović's work defies genre and medium. He has composed works for film, choirs, opera, and more, marrying techno-pop with traditional techniques and sounds, celebrating a diversity of origins and heritage on cultural, religious, and national levels.

Also performing is DakhaBrakha on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 PM. DakhaBrakha is the renowned world-music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine that reflects fundamental elements of sound and soul, creating a world of unexpected new music. Founded in 2004 at the Kyiv Center of Contemporary Art by the avant-garde theatre director Vladyslav Triotskyi, the name DakhaBrakha is original, meaning give/take in old Ukrainian. Accompanied by traditional instrumentation from different countries, the quartet's astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.

Tickets for these performances are on sale now at www.stgpresents.org, or in person at the Paramount Theatre box office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle. Tickets to Goran Bregović start at $50 and tickets to DakhaBrakha start at $35. Both performances are all ages and have reserved seating; DakhaBrakha is general admission on the second balcony.




Village Theatre Announces Award-Winning Music Director R.J. Tancioco As Artistic Associate
Village Theatre Announces Award-Winning Music Director R.J. Tancioco As Artistic Associate
Village Theatre has announced R.J. Tancioco is joining the artistic staff of the theatre as an Artistic Associate. Tancioco is an award-winning, Northwest-based Music Director who has done much of his work at Village Theatre, as well as in numerous theatres throughout the Puget Sound region.
Seattle Mens Chorus Brings Hit Songs To The Stage With DISNEY PRIDE In Concert
Seattle Men's Chorus Brings Hit Songs To The Stage With DISNEY PRIDE In Concert
For the first time, Seattle Men's Chorus celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month with the iconic music of Disney.
Review: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Village Theatre
Review: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Village Theatre
Love and longing, mistakes and matches, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY pairs all the ups and down and ins and outs of love and marriage in one show. Village Theatre’s production of this Kate Hamill adaptation also pairs the traditional story with exaggerations of the humor and sarcasm. It is light and diverting as well as deep and meaningful. In short, it has a bit of everything to satisfy the tastes of all the Mariannes and Elinors out there.
Review: HISTORY OF THEATRE: ABOUT, BY, FOR, AND NEAR at ACT Theatre
Review: HISTORY OF THEATRE: ABOUT, BY, FOR, AND NEAR at ACT Theatre
A new work by ACT Theatre and the Hansberry Project, HISTORY OF THEATRE: ABOUT, BY, FOR, and NEAR will take you on a journey through time and space to meet the people who forged the foundations for Blacks in theater. The show dispels myths about minstrelsy, delves into the hows and whys of black face, and covers key players of early theater in America. Unheard voices are released, forgotten stars are remembered, and a rich legacy is revealed.

Acclaimed Filmmaker Roya Sadat Directs World Premiere of A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS at Seattle Opera
February 3, 2023

When acclaimed Afghan filmmaker Roya Sadat agreed to direct the operatic premiere of A Thousand Splendid Suns, the challenges encountered by the story's Mariam and Laila, two women brought together under brutal Taliban rule, were a reminder of a traumatic period in Afghanistan's history.
Village Theatre Presents MISS STEP This Month
February 2, 2023

Village Theatre today announced its latest Village Originals Beta Production MISS STEP, a fun new musical comedy by Kit Yan and Melissa Li, the creative minds behind the musical Interstate. Set in the rollicking 80s, this heartfelt story follows Pam Carter, an unremarkable trans woman working as a toll collector on the New Jersey turnpike.
Ian Gardner is STG's New Technical Director Of The Historic Paramount Theatre
February 2, 2023

Seattle Theatre Group has announced that Ian Gardner, a leader in the Pacific Northwest's stagehand community, is the new Technical Director of the historic Paramount Theatre.
West Coast Premiere Of MEET ME AT DAWN Comes to the Radial Theater Project Next Month
February 2, 2023

Radial Theater Project has announced that tickets are now on sale for the twice-postponed West Coast Premiere of Meet Me at Dawn by Zinnie Harris, running March 24 - April 8, 2023 at 18th & Union in Seattle's Central District.
