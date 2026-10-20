STARSTUFF: A FESTIVAL OF SOLO ARTISTS to Return to Seattle

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Astro Lab Productions Festival of Solo Artists returns with a celebration of connection, collaboration, and the art of being human.

What happens when a solo performance inspires an original song? When an interdisciplinary artist sets out to dismantle the fourth wall? When audiences are invited not simply to watch art, but to become part of the conversation around its creation?

These are the questions at the heart of Starstuff: A Festival of Solo Artists, returning to Seattle's STG at Kerry Hall October 23-25, 2026.

Presented by Astro Lab Productions, Starstuff brings together 18+ artists across theatre, music, interdisciplinary performance, and creative education for a festival built around artistic exchange and human connection.

Unlike a traditional performance festival, Starstuff organizes its programming into four artistic "constellations." Each brings together a long-form solo theatre artist, a songwriter commissioned to create original music in response to the theatrical work, and a short-form interdisciplinary artist whose performance challenges the conventional relationship between artist and audience.

The festival's four featured solo productions offer strikingly different perspectives on identity, belonging, transformation, and the human experience.

TL Forsberg's Between Two Worlds: I Wasn't Cancelled... Just Confused! explores the experience of a hard-of-hearing rock singer navigating fame, disability, and belonging.

Gregory Nussen's QFWFQ is a surreal, genre-defying exploration of identity, inherited narratives, and the politics of storytelling, arriving in Seattle following recognition at the Hollywood and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals.

Bhama Roget's Gregory Nominated Mother Nature: The Farewell Tour brings an irreverent, rock-and-roll sensibility to a world-weary Mother Nature contemplating humanity's future.

Anthony Fedorov's What Are the Odds? is a deeply personal musical journey through immigration, family, grief, and fatherhood, from the performer known to millions through American Idol.

The festival's four constellations also feature short-form interdisciplinary performances by Alma David Taylor, Yeonshin Kim, Tanya Gagné, and Lani Call, whose work explores and challenges the boundaries between artist and audience. Songwriters Maya Russell, Lauren Drake, Teddy Lim, and hannah ramone bring another dimension to each constellation, creating and premiering original music in response to the featured solo performances. Together, these artists transform each constellation into an exchange of perspectives, disciplines, and creative possibilities.

Beyond the mainstage, violinist Tricia Buzzard presents The Breathing Room, an intimate immersive experience exploring the pressures of perfectionism, the struggle to belong, and the journey toward healing and reclaiming one's voice.

The festival's teaching artists invite audiences to step into the creative process themselves. Stephanie Gailing, Nike Imoru, Joshua Carter, Kim O'Donnel, and Christopher DeLair lead workshops exploring astrology, acting, character creation, food writing, and songwriting-offering playful, unexpected pathways to self-expression and connection. No experience required, just curiosity.

Informal gathering spaces, artist conversations, and a festival-wide commitment to connection encourage audiences to encounter the work-and one another-in unexpected ways.

Starstuff is an initiative of Astro Lab Productions, a women-led Seattle-based organization developing new approaches to supporting artists and creating theatrical work.

Following its inaugural festival in 2025, Starstuff returns with a deliberately interconnected program designed to deepen the relationships among artists, audiences, and the creative process itself.

Rather than treating the performance as the end of the creative journey, Starstuff asks what might happen when it becomes the beginning of another.

EVENT INFORMATION

Starstuff: A Festival of Solo Artists

October 23-25, 2026

STG at Kerry Hall, Seattle, Washington

Festival programming includes four mainstage constellations, immersive performance, workshops, and audience gatherings.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 04 Hrs 50 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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