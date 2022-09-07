SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY Comes to Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre's Off the Shelf program will present Jose Rivera's Sonnets for an Old Century, directed by Suzy Willhoft and featuring some of the Pacific Northwest's finest actors. This production will play Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Could you tell your life story in the space of a moment? Here, 17 individuals are assembled somewhere between life and afterlife. This is their final chance to tell moving, funny, and sometimes surprising stories about their life on earth. These small but powerful monologues might remind you of a more modern and urban Spoon River Anthology. They each speak their peace and we will be listening!

Sonnets for an Old Century features the talents of: Emily Cohen, Ashley Evergreen, Daniel Garcia, Laurice Roberts, Jason Sharp, and CHARLIE STEVENS.

Tickets for the September 15, 2022 performance at 7:30pm are $10.00 for non TLT Members, and FREE for those who are members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.