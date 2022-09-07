Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY Comes to Tacoma Little Theatre

This production will play Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Tacoma Little Theatre's Off the Shelf program will present Jose Rivera's Sonnets for an Old Century, directed by Suzy Willhoft and featuring some of the Pacific Northwest's finest actors. This production will play Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Could you tell your life story in the space of a moment? Here, 17 individuals are assembled somewhere between life and afterlife. This is their final chance to tell moving, funny, and sometimes surprising stories about their life on earth. These small but powerful monologues might remind you of a more modern and urban Spoon River Anthology. They each speak their peace and we will be listening!

Sonnets for an Old Century features the talents of: Emily Cohen, Ashley Evergreen, Daniel Garcia, Laurice Roberts, Jason Sharp, and CHARLIE STEVENS.

Tickets for the September 15, 2022 performance at 7:30pm are $10.00 for non TLT Members, and FREE for those who are members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.





Seattle Dance Collective Presents A LIMINAL SPACESeattle Dance Collective Presents A LIMINAL SPACE
September 6, 2022

With original concept by Henry Wurtz and signature choreography by Bruno Roque, Seattle Dance Collective's A Liminal Space draws us into a sensory journey, challenging the audience to consider how times of discomfort and trepidation can lead to moments of freedom and discovery. An 8' dynamic cube serves as the film's central set piece through which two dancers transcend multiple environments.
Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIASPhotos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIAS
September 3, 2022

Tacoma Little Theatre begins its 104th Season with the return of one of our most requested titles, Robert Harling’s Steel Magnolias.  This dynamic new envisioning of the show will be directed by Deanna Martinez. Check out photos from the production below!
Seattle Symphony and Seattle Symphony & Opera Players' Organization Announce One-Year Contract ExtensionSeattle Symphony and Seattle Symphony & Opera Players' Organization Announce One-Year Contract Extension
September 3, 2022

Seattle Symphony President & CEO Krishna Thiagarajan and Seattle Symphony & Opera Players' Organization Chair and Seattle Symphony Associate Principal Flute Jeffrey Barker have annnounced a one-year contract extension.
THE ART OF GATHERING: 25 YEARS OF FESTÁL ​​​​​​​Showcases Art from Cultures Around the WorldTHE ART OF GATHERING: 25 YEARS OF FESTÁL ​​​​​​​Showcases Art from Cultures Around the World
September 1, 2022

​​​​​​​Seattle Center Festál has hosted cultural festivals for 25 years, and to celebrate, A/NT Gallery is offering a free visual exhibit featuring the works of the various festival artists. The exhibit's opening reception is 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. 
BATSU! The Punishment Card Game to Make PAX West Debut This MonthBATSU! The Punishment Card Game to Make PAX West Debut This Month
September 1, 2022

BATSU! The Punishment Card Game will premiere at PAX West for the first time this fall. Demos will occur at Booth TT5101 on September 2nd-4th from 10am-12amPT, and September 5th from 10amPT-6pmPT.