Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SIX, BEETLEJUICE, and More Set For Broadway at The Paramount 2023-24 Season

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

Jan. 26, 2023  
SIX, BEETLEJUICE, and More Set For Broadway at The Paramount 2023-24 Season

Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount has announced its 2023/2024 season of Broadway shows at The Paramount Theatre! The season brings extraordinary entertainment with a cache of highly anticipated touring productions direct from Broadway in addition to some returning crowd-pleasing favorites.

Subscription renewals go on sale January 25 at 10am and new subscriptions will be available in April. Patrons can visit STGPresents.org/Broadway to sign up for new subscription waitlist.

"The variety of incredible Broadway touring productions that will play at the Paramount next season reflects the diversity of experiences and backgrounds in our Pacific Northwest community," said Josh LaBelle, Executive Director of Seattle Theatre Group (STG). "We are committed to presenting top-notch shows that reflect our vision to embrace all people who experience our programming, which is essential to STG and what we stand for. STG is especially proud to celebrate and uplift these unique stories that have made an impact not only with audiences but have created a profound ripple effect on Broadway and the greater artistic community."

The season kicks off with two weeks of SIX, the new original musical featuring the six wives of Henry VIII as they remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power.

Next up is the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock and Roll set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL presents Tina's journey against all odds to become one of the world's most beloved artists of all time.

A Season Option follows next with Tony Award and Grammy Award winning Best Musical HADESTOWN making a quick Seattle return, back by popular demand!

The multi-Tony Award-winning MJ will be startin' somethin' when it comes to Seattle for a two-week engagement.

Our next Season Option is the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which returns to Seattle for the fifth time after selling out its previous four engagements!

Spring arrives and brings the Broadway smash-hit BEETLEJUICE, a hilarious musical based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Right on its heels is the last Season Option, with the return engagement of Disney's ALADDIN, an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make possibilities infinite!

Summer arrives with GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, a reimagination of 20 legendary Bob Dylan songs shared through a touching, early 20th century story of music, life and hope.

Finally, the season closes with COMPANY, an entertaining story about a 35-year-old who discovers why being single, married or just alive in 21st Century New York could drive a person crazy!




Seattle Theatre Group Presents Manual Cinemas Shadow Puppet And Cinematic Storytelling Wit Photo
Seattle Theatre Group Presents Manual Cinema's Shadow Puppet And Cinematic Storytelling With FRANKENSTEIN
Seattle Theatre Group presents Manual Cinema's “Frankenstein” for one night only at the Moore Theatre on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 7:30 PM.
Review: AINT TOO PROUD at Paramount Theater Photo
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Paramount Theater
The road to fame is long and hard. AIN’T TOO PROUD guides you through the journey of The Temptations as they reach for the stars. The music is soulful, and the moves are sublime. The journey itself is full of potholes and obstacles, and the show hits a few bumps along the way. The show is a fun night of entertainment but missed some key opportunities to be so much more.
Seattle Center Expands Role To Include Managing Waterfront Park Operations In Partnership Photo
Seattle Center Expands Role To Include Managing Waterfront Park Operations In Partnership With Friends Of Waterfront Seattle
The City of Seattle has announced that the Seattle Center Department will expand services to provide operations, maintenance, and public safety for Waterfront Park. 
Tickets For 5th Avenues SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street Are On Sale Now Photo
Tickets For 5th Avenue's SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street Are On Sale Now
A deliciously thrilling story of revenge and retribution, The 5th Avenue Theatre is elated to bring Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street to the stage in Seattle April 21 - May 14, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Seattle Center Expands Role To Include Managing Waterfront Park Operations In Partnership With Friends Of Waterfront SeattleSeattle Center Expands Role To Include Managing Waterfront Park Operations In Partnership With Friends Of Waterfront Seattle
January 25, 2023

The City of Seattle has announced that the Seattle Center Department will expand services to provide operations, maintenance, and public safety for Waterfront Park. 
Tickets For 5th Avenue's SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street Are On Sale NowTickets For 5th Avenue's SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street Are On Sale Now
January 25, 2023

A deliciously thrilling story of revenge and retribution, The 5th Avenue Theatre is elated to bring Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street to the stage in Seattle April 21 - May 14, 2023.
Acrobatic Duo Added To Teatro ZinZanni's Cast of COMING HOMEAcrobatic Duo Added To Teatro ZinZanni's Cast of COMING HOME
January 25, 2023

Teatro ZinZanni welcomes two new acrobatic cast members, Mickael Bajazet and Vlada Romanova, as part of its limited engagement production Coming Home, now playing at SODO Park. The show was recently extended through March 12, 2023 and has experienced strong demand.
Voices Of Mississippi Comes to the Pantages Theater in FebruaryVoices Of Mississippi Comes to the Pantages Theater in February
January 25, 2023

Tacoma Arts Live presents Voices of Mississippi, a multimedia event to that celebrates the people and art of the southern blues, gospel, and storytelling traditions of Mississippi on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater.
COMEDY OF LOVE: A Valentine's Day Improv Comes to Unexpected Productions' Market Theater Next MonthCOMEDY OF LOVE: A Valentine's Day Improv Comes to Unexpected Productions' Market Theater Next Month
January 25, 2023

If laughter is the food of love, then come get your fill at the Comedy of Love, a hilariously fun Valentine's Day improv show. Whether you're looking for a unique date night or flying solo, you'll have a blast as our veteran performers use audience suggestions to create spontaneous scenes rife with passion, lust, heartbreak, and everything in between.
share