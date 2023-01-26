SIX, BEETLEJUICE, and More Set For Broadway at The Paramount 2023-24 Season

Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount has announced its 2023/2024 season of Broadway shows at The Paramount Theatre! The season brings extraordinary entertainment with a cache of highly anticipated touring productions direct from Broadway in addition to some returning crowd-pleasing favorites.

Subscription renewals go on sale January 25 at 10am and new subscriptions will be available in April. Patrons can visit STGPresents.org/Broadway to sign up for new subscription waitlist.

"The variety of incredible Broadway touring productions that will play at the Paramount next season reflects the diversity of experiences and backgrounds in our Pacific Northwest community," said Josh LaBelle, Executive Director of Seattle Theatre Group (STG). "We are committed to presenting top-notch shows that reflect our vision to embrace all people who experience our programming, which is essential to STG and what we stand for. STG is especially proud to celebrate and uplift these unique stories that have made an impact not only with audiences but have created a profound ripple effect on Broadway and the greater artistic community."

The season kicks off with two weeks of SIX, the new original musical featuring the six wives of Henry VIII as they remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power.

Next up is the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock and Roll set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL presents Tina's journey against all odds to become one of the world's most beloved artists of all time.

A Season Option follows next with Tony Award and Grammy Award winning Best Musical HADESTOWN making a quick Seattle return, back by popular demand!

The multi-Tony Award-winning MJ will be startin' somethin' when it comes to Seattle for a two-week engagement.

Our next Season Option is the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which returns to Seattle for the fifth time after selling out its previous four engagements!

Spring arrives and brings the Broadway smash-hit BEETLEJUICE, a hilarious musical based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Right on its heels is the last Season Option, with the return engagement of Disney's ALADDIN, an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make possibilities infinite!

Summer arrives with GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, a reimagination of 20 legendary Bob Dylan songs shared through a touching, early 20th century story of music, life and hope.

Finally, the season closes with COMPANY, an entertaining story about a 35-year-old who discovers why being single, married or just alive in 21st Century New York could drive a person crazy!