SEUSSICAL TYA to Mark 20 Years of Family Theater at Tacoma Musical Playhouse
Performances will run October 24-November 1, 2026.
Tacoma Musical Playhouse is celebrating a milestone this fall: 20 years of its Family Theater Program, dedicated to introducing young audiences to the magic of live theatre and creating opportunities for families to experience the performing arts together. The anniversary celebration takes center stage with Seussical TYA, performing October 24-November 1, 2026, at Tacoma Musical Playhouse.
For two decades, TMP's Family Theater Program has provided an accessible and welcoming introduction to live musical theatre for children and families throughout the South Sound. Through imaginative productions designed with younger audiences in mind, the program has helped create lasting memories, inspire creativity, and introduce a new generation to the joy of the performing arts.
This fall, TMP celebrates that legacy with the colorful and imaginative world of Dr. Seuss. Featuring beloved characters including the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz and more, Seussical TYA brings together stories and characters from some of Dr. Seuss's most recognizable works. With music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, the musical follows Horton as he discovers a tiny world inhabited by the Whos and sets out to protect them, all while guarding an abandoned egg.
Filled with energetic music, humor and plenty of heart, the story explores friendship, loyalty, imagination and the importance of standing up for others, reminding audiences that 'a person's a person, no matter how small.'
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