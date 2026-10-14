SEUSSICAL TYA to Mark 20 Years of Family Theater at Tacoma Musical Playhouse

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Tacoma Musical Playhouse is celebrating a milestone this fall: 20 years of its Family Theater Program, dedicated to introducing young audiences to the magic of live theatre and creating opportunities for families to experience the performing arts together. The anniversary celebration takes center stage with Seussical TYA, performing October 24-November 1, 2026, at Tacoma Musical Playhouse.

For two decades, TMP's Family Theater Program has provided an accessible and welcoming introduction to live musical theatre for children and families throughout the South Sound. Through imaginative productions designed with younger audiences in mind, the program has helped create lasting memories, inspire creativity, and introduce a new generation to the joy of the performing arts.

This fall, TMP celebrates that legacy with the colorful and imaginative world of Dr. Seuss. Featuring beloved characters including the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz and more, Seussical TYA brings together stories and characters from some of Dr. Seuss's most recognizable works. With music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, the musical follows Horton as he discovers a tiny world inhabited by the Whos and sets out to protect them, all while guarding an abandoned egg.

Filled with energetic music, humor and plenty of heart, the story explores friendship, loyalty, imagination and the importance of standing up for others, reminding audiences that 'a person's a person, no matter how small.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 13 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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