SCANNING THE ROOM Comes to Vashon Center for the Arts

The exhibition runs May 5 - 28, 2023.

Apr. 12, 2023  

"Scanning the Room" presents work from 20 Asian American Native Hawaiian/ Pacific Islander (AANHPI) artists that speaks to identity, politics, and sentiments of how an AANHPI artist views their place as the Other in predominantly white spaces. This exhibition runs during May, AANHPI month, observed annually in the United States to reflect upon and celebrate the contributions and influence of AANHPI Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the US.

To scan a room is an automatic response for many people in the AANHPI community to gauge the racial makeup of a space upon entering. Is it a factor of safety in an environment of increased Asian hate or simply as an observational awareness that is physically, emotionally and psychically increased when navigating spaces that have a majority Caucasian racial makeup. THE ARTISTS: Anida Yoeu Ali, Cheryll Leo-Gwin, Eliaichi Kimaro, Erin Shigaki, Hanako O'Leary, Jonathan Wakuda Fischer, June Sekiguchi, Lauren Iida, MalPina Chan, Marialina Wallace, Michelle Kumata, Miya Sukune, Nari Baker, Paula Onodera Wong, Saya Moriyasu, Soo Hong, Teruko Nimura, Thuy-Van Vu, Trenton Quiocho, and Yoshi Nakagawa.

This exhibition's concept was conceived by June Sekiguchi and co-curated with Ms Sekiguchi. Exhibition sponsors Nashi Orchards. VASHON CENTER FOR THE ARTS (VCA) : VCA is a 501(c)3 arts organization with roots going back to 1949, with obtaining its non-profit status in 1966, being one of the oldest arts non-profits in Washington. Housed in the historical Odd Fellows Hall for many years, it opened a new state of the art 300-seat performance hall and adjoining art gallery in 2016, the Kay L White Hall next door. The original building now houses the Blue Heron Education Center with art, dance and artist in residency programs. See more information at: www.vashoncenterforthearts.org

How to get to VCA: Vashon Island is accessible by ferry only, there is no bridge. Ferries which hold cars and passengers run regularly from the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle, Southworth terminal on the Kitsap peninsula, and Pt. Defiance terminal in Tacoma.




