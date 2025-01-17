RicketySticks Dance-Theater Premieres THIS IS A DRAMA COMEDY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RicketySticks Dance-Theater will present an innovative new performance that blends concert dance and theater to explore the intersection of tragedy and comedy. This Is A Drama Comedy delves into themes of sacrifice, ritual, loneliness, and community.

Choreographer Amy J Lambert, combines equal parts humor and drama to create a meditation on the sacrifice involved in playing the role of the joker. Using the absurdist image of clowns sacrificing themselves into a volcano, Lambert blurs the line between humor and sorrow to explore how sacrifice can bring one closer to and simultaneously further from their purpose. Lambert's mixture of text and movement reflects on the sustainability of humor and escapism in the face of larger hopes and challenges.

This Is A Drama Comedy features a talented cast of local dance artists, including Rosemary Adams, Rose Amlin, Lucie Baker, Kara Beadle, Ieva Braciulyte, Samantha Fabrikant, Aidan Hargreaves, Dahlia Levine, and Jenny Peterson. This production also features a fiber-art volcano set piece created by scenic designer Amiya Brown and lighting design by Meg Fox.

*Low Sensory Matinee - Saturday, March 15 at 3 PM

Rickety-Sticks is proud to offer a sensory-friendly performance designed to provide a supportive and judgment-free environment for people affected by sensory processing challenges. For this performance, lights will remain on at a low level in the theatre, and strobe lighting and focused lighting will be reduced. Audience members are free to talk and leave their seats during the performance, and are welcome to bring their own manipulatives, seat cushions, comfort objects, and extra support items. Masks are highly recommended.

Tickets for the Low Sensory Performance are $15.00

About the Artists

About RicketySticks Dance-Theater:

RicketySticks Dance-Theater, led by choreographer and director Amy J Lambert, is a dynamic force in Seattle's arts community, blending concert dance and theater with unique storytelling. Born from the creative energy of AJnC Dance-Theater, RicketySticks invites audiences into a world where whimsy and introspection collide, exploring the absurdities of the human experience. More info at: https://amyjlambert.com/ricketysticks.

Amy J Lambert (Johnson) has been dancing in her living room, her car, and while walking down the street since age 3. You may remember her from her memorable performance as ‘Snow Flurry #6' in the Vancouver Dance Theater's production of The Nutcracker.

Lambert is an award-winning, Seattle-based dance artist who playfully choreographs and directs in the realms of musical theater and concert dance. She obtained her BFA in Dance from Cornish College of the Arts and has been an active dance maker, producer, and educator ever since. Currently at the helm of RicketySticks Dance-Theater (formerly AJnC Dance-Theater), Lambert's work is celebrated for its ability to seamlessly fuse "the beautiful physicality of dance and the playful absurdity of theater." (DECONSTRUCT Intersectional Performance Critique)

Lambert's previous full-length production, Young Manic/ I Wanted to Be on Broadway (2018), received critical acclaim as both “an entertaining comedy and a sustained reflection on the role of comic performance art in our time.” (Deconstruct) Lambert was honored with a DanceCrush award from SeattleDances, for her “use of humor in choreography” in her work as a whole and specifically in Young Manic.

Lambert also collaborates extensively. She recently worked alongside choreographer Alice Gosti to create a dance for the Thunderpussy x Seattle Symphony show in 2024 at Benaroya Hall. She has also collaborated with choreographer Keyes Wiley on A Savage Journey, a performance trilogy based on the work of Hunter S. Thompson, and was part of the multi-disciplinary collective The Eternal Glow Project led by Emmy Smith-Stewart. Her collaborative work with Taryn Collis and Sean Tomerlin, Block Time, was awarded Artist Trust's Grants for Artist Projects (GAP) in 2017.

Lambert's choreography has been presented at Velocity Dance Center (Bridge Project, Fall Kick-Off), On the Boards (12 Minutes Max), Seattle International Dance Festival, BOOST Dance Festival, The Slate Theater, Centerstage Theatre, Musicircus at Town Hall Seattle, Men In Dance Festival, and Out of Sight, a contemporary visual and performance art festival.

More info at: https://amyjlambert.com/about;

Comments