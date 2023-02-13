Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD at Book-It Repertory Theatre

Review: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD at Book-It Repertory Theatre

Now through March 5th

Feb. 13, 2023  
Review: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD at Book-It Repertory Theatre
Brandon J. Simmons and Aaron Pitre in Book-It
Theatre's THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD.
Photo Credit: Anthony Floyd

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD at Book-It Repertory Theatre is a delightful romp through the mysterious world of Agatha Christie. The characters are sly with many hidden agendas. The clues are both interwoven in the dialogue and hidden in plain view. Connecting the dots has never been more fun. Audiences will be treated to the familiar tropes enhanced through non-traditional casting and modern touches.

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD is set in the English village of Kings Abbott where there have been two mysterious and untimely deaths. The story centers on the investigation into the murder of the wealthy Roger Ackroyd who just before his death revealed that he was being blackmailed. His sister, niece, and step-son all have motives for his demise. There are several servants who would also benefit from his death. And in a twist, a stranger is seen asking directions to the house not long before the murder took place. Along with the local Inspector, the famous detective Hercule Poirot is called in to assist with the investigation. They take you through twists and turns of plausibility and deniability to arrive at the truth.

The cast of THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD is a tight-knit ensemble with many members transitioning smoothly between two or three characters. Lisa Viertel gives us a nontraditional Roger Ackroyd that retains his worldliness and command. Brandon J. Simmons' portrayal of Dr. James Sheppard is unassuming with a touch of old school charm. He presents an air of authority mixed with a doctor's good bedside manner. Aaron Pitre's Hercule Poirot is thoughtful and poised. His mannerisms and affectations are classic Poirot while his charm is all his own. Sydney Maltese pulls double duty as John Parker and Ursela Bourne. As Parker, she delivers a commanding presence mixed with undertones of a servant's disdain. As Bourne, Maltese is fresh and sassy and sporting a completely different accent. Rhys Daly also pulls double duty as Captain Ralph Paton and Major Hector Blunt. His shifty eyes hint at the secrets his characters hide. The crisp stiffness of Blunt contrasted nicely with the eager, openness of Paton. Megan Ahiers portrays Mrs. Cecil Ackroyd, Inspector Raglan, and Miss Russell, and it's impossible to tell which character the audience liked best as Ahiers pulled in the laughs as all three. As Mrs. Cecil Ackroyd, her long diatribes were delivered with acute precision and dripping with hauteur. As Raglan, Ahiers produced an affable charm that hit every humorous note on the page and then some. Riley Gene had the monumental task of portraying Miss Flora Ackroyd, Geoffrey Raymond, and Charles Kent. For all three, the characters were distinct in tone, mannerism, and expression. Miss Flora was floating with grace and demure coquettishness. The stuttering insecurities of Raymond extended into their every movement and gesture. And the devil-may-care attitude of Kent was layered with insouciance and a touch of swagger. Gene's disappearance into each character made at least one audience member wonder why the actor for Charles Kent hadn't taken a bow, not realizing that the part was also played by Gene.

The production team for THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD took a classic mystery, retained all the charm and intrigue of Christie's original, and added modern touches that gave it a freshness and sense of playfulness. It was a reminder that theater is supposed to be fun. Director Jasmine Joshua used nontraditional casting to force the audience to focus on the essence of the characters rather than superficial characteristics. The movement kept a brisk pace punctuated with moments of stillness to keen effect. Scenic design by Robin Macartney provided areas for movement and activities without needing constant set changes. Brief outdoor scenes were framed by simple coverings of columns and patterned designs on the floor. Each provided just enough detail to support the scene without cumbersome pieces. The sound design of Johanna Melamed and the lighting design of Richard Schaefer worked in seamless dance of coordination. They carried us through transitions and provided the cues for changes in time. The remixing of modern music into the vintage style of the time was an unexpected but much appreciated touch. A tip of the hat to Maren Kleinpeter, the dialect coach, who helped the cast produce multiple dialects that stayed true. Jocelyne Fowler's work as costume designer was full of intention and stylistic choice. With multiple actors playing, multiple parts, and often multiple genders, the costumes needed to work for quick changes while holding distinguishing looks for each. I think she succeeded on all accounts and had even more detail and richness than should have been possible.

Playwright Danielle Mohlman brings us a fresh, thoughtful, and innovative adaptation of an Agatha Christie masterpiece. Enter the labyrinth of deceit and secrets and see if you can puzzle out the murderer from the many suspects. A classic whodunnit with modern sensibilities and a splash of panache, the show is sure to please even the most curmudgeonly guest. THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD provides a great life lesson that we should keep what works, let go of the rest, and have fun making things new.




Review: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW at Intiman Theatre Photo
Review: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at Intiman Theatre
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN’S WINDOW is a complicated story about complex people dealing with complex issues that reveals some simple truths. Ideals and reality clash with reverberating effects. The play forces you to consider your beliefs, commitments, the value of honesty, and what we bring and take from relationships. You will be challenged, provoked, prodded, and rewarded.
New Valentines Event STORIES OF LOVE to Debut This Weekend at Mirror Stage Photo
New Valentines Event STORIES OF LOVE to Debut This Weekend at Mirror Stage
This Saturday, Mirror Stage is introducing a new signature event, Stories of Love. Eat, drink, play games, and enjoy stories of love performed by Ms. Kitschy Kupid, Mz. Floes, Angie Bolton, and Celeste Mari Williams.
The Broadway Revival of MY FAIR LADY Comes To Keller, February 28- March 5 Photo
The Broadway Revival of MY FAIR LADY Comes To Keller, February 28- March 5
Broadway in Portland has announced that the Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is coming to Portland from February 28 through March 5 at Keller Auditorium.
Seattles Top Young Jazz Musicians to Play the Starbucks 26th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz Nex Photo
Seattle's Top Young Jazz Musicians to Play the Starbucks 26th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz Next Month
Seattle-area jazz fans are in for a special treat next month as the region's top young musicians come together at The Paramount Theatre for the Starbucks 26th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz, presented by Seattle Theatre Group (STG).

From This Author - Kelly Rogers Flynt

Born and educated in the South, Kelly Rogers Flynt has happily transitioned to life in the Pacific Northwest where she enjoys more rain and fewer mosquitos. She works as a director, choreographer,&... (read more about this author)


Review: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at Intiman TheatreReview: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at Intiman Theatre
February 11, 2023

THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN’S WINDOW is a complicated story about complex people dealing with complex issues that reveals some simple truths. Ideals and reality clash with reverberating effects. The play forces you to consider your beliefs, commitments, the value of honesty, and what we bring and take from relationships. You will be challenged, provoked, prodded, and rewarded.
Review: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Village TheatreReview: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Village Theatre
February 5, 2023

Love and longing, mistakes and matches, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY pairs all the ups and down and ins and outs of love and marriage in one show. Village Theatre’s production of this Kate Hamill adaptation also pairs the traditional story with exaggerations of the humor and sarcasm. It is light and diverting as well as deep and meaningful. In short, it has a bit of everything to satisfy the tastes of all the Mariannes and Elinors out there.
Review: HISTORY OF THEATRE: ABOUT, BY, FOR, AND NEAR at ACT TheatreReview: HISTORY OF THEATRE: ABOUT, BY, FOR, AND NEAR at ACT Theatre
February 3, 2023

A new work by ACT Theatre and the Hansberry Project, HISTORY OF THEATRE: ABOUT, BY, FOR, and NEAR will take you on a journey through time and space to meet the people who forged the foundations for Blacks in theater. The show dispels myths about minstrelsy, delves into the hows and whys of black face, and covers key players of early theater in America. Unheard voices are released, forgotten stars are remembered, and a rich legacy is revealed.
Review: METAMORPHOSES at Seattle Repertory TheatreReview: METAMORPHOSES at Seattle Repertory Theatre
February 2, 2023

Compelling storytelling is the focus of METAMORPHOSES at Seattle Rep. Every choice is made with intention, and every facet of the show is a work of collaboration. The gods, the humans, and the demigods are all shown to have strengths and weaknesses. With stories that reach back into the eons of the past, METAMORPHOSES leads you to laugh, to hurt, and to reflect on what it means to be human.
Review: THIS BITTER EARTH at Seattle Public TheaterReview: THIS BITTER EARTH at Seattle Public Theater
January 30, 2023

THIS BITTER EARTH is a story of troubles: a troubled time, troubles in a relationship, but mostly trouble in seeing outside of one’s own perspective. In our modern world where issues of social justice dominate the headlines, our actions and reactions are as varied as the individuals that make up our melting pot of society. At times it feels like we are all stewing in the pot rather than melting into one people, one community. THIS BITTER EARTH deals with two opposite reactions to the divisiveness of our world and how they struggle to understand each other. The show is full of tough conversations, powerful moments, quiet nudges, and just enough hope to carry us through.What did our critic think of THIS BITTER EARTH at Seattle Public Theater?
share