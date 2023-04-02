Review: 110 IN THE SHADE at Reboot Theatre & Seattle Public Theater

Ricky Spaulding and Paris Manzanares in

110 IN THE SHADE by Reboot Theatre and

PC: Colin Madison

The theater scene has been as parched as a midwestern prairie waiting for a show like this. And Paris Manzanares is a tall drink of water during a drought. With a magnificent score by composer Harvey Schmidt and lyricist Tom Jones, Reboot Theatre and Seattle Public Theater have found new meaning in old truths. Some hard topics are served up sweetly and mixed with great humor. 110 IN THE SHADE is reimagined, reinvigorated, and resplendent in every way possible.

The story of 110 IN THE SHADE follows the Curry family. H.C. is worried about his family and the drought. His son Noah is a busybody who in trying to do the right thing often misses the chance to do a good thing. Jimmy is struggling to find his voice when most everyone writes him off as a simpleton. And Lizzie is just returning to town after having been sent to a nearby town in hopes of catching a husband. Sheriff File is still lost in his own pain from his failed marriage and is focused on protecting the town from a known hustler believed to be headed their way. Bill Starbuck is a dreamer, a swindler, a liar and friend who is selling himself as a rainmaker to the drought-plagued townspeople. Snookie Updegraff is the town flirt who spreads mischief and kindness in equal parts. The town gathers for a picnic while various plots unfold.

110 IN THE SHADE offers both strong individual performances and a wonderfully engaging ensemble. From his first notes, you know Ricky Spaoulding is bringing something special to the part of Sheriff File. His deadpan retorts and earnest replies build a complicated character. But it is in his soulful songs that we find the greatest depths of File's heart. Lyam White as H.C. Curry won me over instantly. His manner and deportment provided the foundation for his character. But it was in his eyes that you saw his love for each of his children that made his performance truly shine. Tessa James as Snookie Updegraff made every moment of her part such fun and delivered it with flair. June Apollo Johns brought the magic to Bill Starbuck. Their bigger than life approach suited their character, and their charisma was perfect for a conman. With layers of nuance, they went past the obvious and made Starbuck a sympathetic and likable character. Paris Manzanares brings new realms to the character of Lizzie Curry. With great vulnerability she shows the pains of society's limited expectations of what it means to be a woman. Manzanares seems to have a gravitational pull that makes both the other characters and the audience lean in for more. Walden Barnett Marcus as Jimmy Curry was a refreshing bit of comedy and yet so much more. His timing, delivery, and resoluteness made it impossible to not root for Jimmy. Natalie Anne Moe as Noah Curry explores the recesses of hard choices. She speaks the unwanted realities of the world, and you can feel the burden it is for her to carry.

Constrained to a small space, Director Scot Charles Anderson lets the characters and story take center stage. With a perfect blend of movement and stillness, the show breathes into the tender moments. Set Design by Jeff Church is a perfect backdrop for the various scenes preventing the need for more than a chair to be moved on or off. Costume Design by Kilah Williams gives you a taste of midwestern history with a bit of timeless flair. Caroline Johnson as Lighting Designer ushers in subtle and dramatic changes that heighten the mood and tone of the show as needed. I especially enjoyed their series of changes that went from daytime to night in stages with such a natural feeling. I would be remiss if I didn't mention the fine work of Mark Rabe, conductor, and his on stage band.

110 IN THE SHADE is not a show that is often produced. Most theater companies view it as a story stuck in the past. Reboot Theatre and Seattle Public Theater were able to see beyond the basic storyline to the bigger issues of accepting and loving yourself. They steered the show into new waters and explored this theme, not only with Lizzie but with Jimmy, and File, and more. They show that authenticity is the greatest beauty and can outshine any of society's expectations. 110 IN THE SHADE is old-fashioned fun with a modern sense of hope and acceptance.