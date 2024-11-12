Rebecca Cook Named as Recipient of 2024 Spartan Theatre Distinguished Alumni Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rebecca Cook has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 Spartan Theatre Distinguished Alumni Award! This award honors former Drama students who have significantly impacted the arts, and Rebecca is a shining example of what our alumni achieve.

Rebecca was nominated by Spokane Falls Community College Faculty (SFCC) member Craig Rickett, who spoke to her remarkable contributions: "Rebecca is extremely talented, hardworking, and generous with her time... She has been deeply involved in supporting theatre and film arts here in Spokane, touching nearly every aspect of the industry in our region."

Rebecca's journey began here at SFCC, where she first stepped onto the Spartan Theatre stage in a production of The Diary of Anne Frank in 1994. That experience, and her connection with Craig as her director, helped shape her path forward in the arts. As Rebecca shared, "After the audition, Craig called me over and asked why I was only auditioning for the mom characters. Without thinking, I responded, 'Oh, that's all I ever get cast as, so I figured that was what I should aim for.' Craig gave me the most informative, 'Hmmm...' of my life. That moment made me feel so seen, and it stuck with me forever. It was a life-changing moment that gave me the confidence to take on all kinds of roles with a new perspective."

Since those early days, Rebecca's passion for collaboration and community has made a lasting impact not only here at SFCC but across the entire Inland Northwest arts scene. She continues to uplift our community through her diverse work in theatre and film, including her leadership roles in IATSE Local 488, Spokane Film Project, and Washington Filmworks.

As she herself says, "I think we really underestimate the community college experience. For me, SFCC was the perfect stepping stone to my next chapter. The individual attention and opportunities here gave me tools and confidence I didn't expect. I'm so grateful for that."

We are honored by Rebecca's continued support of the SFCC Drama Program and are thrilled to welcome her back to co-teach Directing for Stage & Screen next quarter, where she will continue to inspire the next generation of artists.

Please join me in congratulating Rebecca Cook on this well-deserved recognition. Her journey through the Spartan Theatre, from her first audition to becoming an established leader in the arts, speaks to the profound impact of our programs at SFCC, and the incredible potential of our students.

About Rebecca Cook:

An active member of the Washington arts community where she grew up, Rebecca Cook got her AAS in Radio Broadcasting at SFCC and her BA in Theatre from Eastern Washington University. She has worked as an actress, director, costumer, make-up artist, accountant, producer, and director in film and theater throughout the region. For the last several years, she has worked on over 20 feature films, several commercial productions, and all 5 seasons of Syfy Channel's Z Nation, as well as directed several award-winning short films and founded her own small company, Thundering Kitten Productions. In her passion for the film industry, she serves as Vice President for IATSE Local 488, serves on the board of Washington Filmworks, and is the President of Spokane Film Project. She has narrated various commercial and documentary voice overs, as well as brought to life over 100 audiobooks. Keeping to her theater roots, she has produced several original works play festivals for Spokane Stage Left Theater and has had the pleasure of being a living history actress at The Campbell House for over 10 years. She even enjoys rescuing feral cats from time to time. Because of her diverse background in the industry and entertaining style, she teaches classes and has been asked to speak to many students and local professionals about her journey creating a life in the arts here in Spokane.

About the Spartan Theatre Distinguished Alumni Award:

Since 2018 the SFCC Spartan Theatre has chosen one of our alumni for recognition. As an institution that has helped to shape and build the artistic voice of our community, we wanted to take a moment to honor those individuals who have used their training to make their community better and/or serve as an example of artistic excellence on stage or off.

The Spartan Theatre Distinguished Alumni Award is decided on by a committee of past and present SFCC Drama Program employees, as well as current Drama students, and past distinguished alumni awardees. If you would like to nominate someone as a Spartan Theatre Distinguished Alumni (who has excelled as a theatre artists or performing arts advocate in the community), feel free to fill out the form: https://goo.gl/forms/kd8HHJS42gQK7VgA2

