Radial Theater Project Presents MY BODY NO CHOICE: A Free Reading, October 24

Radial Theater Project will present a free reading of My Body No Choice, a collection of eight new monologues by eight American Playwrights, on Monday October 24 at 18th & Union in Seattle's Central District.

My Body No Choice includes monologues by Lee Cataluna, Fatima Dyfan, Lisa Loomer, Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Ruhl, Mary Hall Surface, V (formerly Eve Ensler), and "Anonymous."

Taking place Monday, October 24, 2022 at 18th & Union, 1406 18th Ave, Seattle, Washington. Free event, no admission fee. Reservations are available now.

In June 2022, reproductive rights took a giant leap backwards when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In the United States, we can drive when we turn 16, and vote when we turn 18. But we no longer have the bodily autonomy to make the choices that will impact us the most.

In My Body No Choice, eight of America's most exciting female playwrights share what choice means to them, through the telling of fiction and non-fiction stories rooted in personal experience; theirs or a friend's. Because this is a time when women need to tell their stories.

My Body No Choice is a commission of Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. This reading is presented in coordination with a full production at Arena that will be Molly Smith's final production as the company's Artistic Director.

Since its establishment in 2011, Radial Theater Project has been dedicated to creating and presenting original and innovative theatrical works in collaboration with local theater artists. For many of its world premieres, Radial commissions a playwright (or a group of playwrights) to create a new play with specific actors in mind, and then develops the work with all participants working together as equal partners. Other productions are based on new or existing scripts.

Past world premieres include Karaoke Suicide is Painless by Celene Ramadan, 99 Layoffs by Vincent Delaney, Beating Up Bachman by Wayne Rawley, Aisle 9 and Profile conceived by Aimée Bruneau, and two themed anthologies of short commissioned scripts, Cell Phone Waiting Lot and The Pandemic Plays. Other past productions include George Orwell's 1984 adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan, Hostages by Yussef El Gundi and An Oak Tree by Tim Crouch. In 2016, Radial Theater Project created Locally Grown, a festival of new works by local theater artists.

For in-person audience members, attestation of vaccination status will be requested when making a reservation. Face coverings are required in the venue when not eating or drinking.