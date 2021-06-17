RISE UP: STONEWALL AND THE LGBTQ RIGHTS MOVEMENT Opens At MoPOP, June 26

As Seattle's annual Pride celebrations get underway, the Museum of Pop Culture will open the touring exhibition Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement beginning June 26. Rise Up explores the cultural transformation that propelled an underground movement into an intrinsic element of who we are as a nation.

With stories as diverse as the LGBTQIA+ community itself, Rise Up looks at the pop-culture touchstones, political battles, creative luminaries, enduring challenges, and joyous victories that mark an ongoing period of change in American history. Tickets are on sale now and are included with museum general admission -- learn more >>

"Pride commemorates an uprising and we're excited to show how the road from Stonewall has spurred the LGBTQIA+ community to use tools from protest to pop culture in demanding equal rights," said Amalia Kozloff, MoPOP's curator for the exhibition. "As we continue to break down barriers based on people's gender identity and expression or sexuality, we can look to our community's rich history to reinvigorate our resolve."

First appearing at the Newseum in Washington, DC, Rise Up uses powerful artifacts, images, and historic print publications to tell the story of the modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement from its nascent days in the 1950's and 60's to the watershed moment of the Stonewall rebellion to more recent political and cultural battles. With much so much of that progress happening right here in Seattle - the early passage of statewide marriage equality and representation in city and state government by trans and queer individuals, to the long-standing and vibrant community of LGBTQIA+ artists, creatives, performers, and activists - unique to the Seattle run, a portion of the exhibition will be dedicated to the local community and its intersection with creative expression and popular culture.

"Seattle has long been a magnet for LGBTQIA+ people with pop culture as an integral part of the community's history and present," added Kozloff.

Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement was developed by the Newseum, an affiliate of the Freedom Forum, which fosters First Amendment freedoms for all.

Exhibition highlights include: