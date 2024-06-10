Photos: Your First Look At Can Can's DOLLY In Pike Place Market This Summer!

This original production features world-class performers in a night of world-class song and dance.

By: Jun. 10, 2024
Dolly! makes its grand debut on the Can Can stage. See photos from the show. 

This production invites audiences to embark on a journey where woes and war are squandered by the divine feminine, all while embracing the kitschy yet sharp-as-a-tack spirit embodied by its titular character, Dolly.

Dolly! is an original, fictional summertime spectacle inspired by the divine feminine. Magical and honey-covered, this jukebox-dance musical is a soulful romp that follows the miracle maven as she uses her supernatural powers to transform the world into a glittery utopia. 

Tickets on sale now. To purchase, visit thecancan.com.

Photo Credit: Nate Watters

Can Can's Dolly

Can Can's Dolly

Can Can's Dolly

Can Can's Dolly

Can Can's Dolly




