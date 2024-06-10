Photos: Your First Look At Can Can's DOLLY In Pike Place Market This Summer!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dolly! makes its grand debut on the Can Can stage. See photos from the show.

This production invites audiences to embark on a journey where woes and war are squandered by the divine feminine, all while embracing the kitschy yet sharp-as-a-tack spirit embodied by its titular character, Dolly.

Dolly! is an original, fictional summertime spectacle inspired by the divine feminine. Magical and honey-covered, this jukebox-dance musical is a soulful romp that follows the miracle maven as she uses her supernatural powers to transform the world into a glittery utopia.

This original production features world-class performers in a night of world-class song and dance.

Tickets on sale now. To purchase, visit thecancan.com.

Photo Credit: Nate Watters

