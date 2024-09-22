Photos: Opening Night of Can Can's THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hitchcock Hotel is now showing through November 17. Audiences will be enveloped in a world where mystery and mischief collide in a spellbinding display of entertainment. Check out production photos from opening night below!

Can Can's Wonderland alum Nicholas Bernard (Lumière in 5th Avenue’s Beauty and The Beast and Hedwig in ArtsWest’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch) joins the cast as Frankly Mydear, while Miranda Antoinette (Luisa in Village Theatre’s The Fantasticks and Rapunzel in 5th Avenue Theatre’s Into the Woods), who previously performed in Can Can's This Is Halloween at the Triple Door Theatre, takes on the role of Madame Maybell. Returning cast members include Shadou Mintrone and Sasha Voyt as Shadow and Silhouette, respectively, Rey Rodriguez as Fulgor, and Jonathan Betchtel reprising his role as Jon Kingsley.

"Prepare for a thrilling ride into the heart of darkness, where every shadow holds a secret and every moment is charged with suspense. The Hitchcock Hotel is more than just a show; it's an invitation to explore the unknown and embrace the unexpected,” shares Chris Pink, Co-Writer and Director.

Photo Credit: Nate Watters

