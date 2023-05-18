Photos: First Look at NOIR At Can Can

After a record-breaking year in their new home at Post Alley and Pine, the creative production team at Can Can has announced an all-new production. NOIR is a revue featuring the mischievous mayhem that audiences found in the pre-pandemic, long-running, Midnight Show.

See photos below!

Celebrating the award-winning cabaret's 18th Anniversary, NOIR sets itself apart from Can Can's 'feature' narrative-driven shows and lets down its hair to follow a traditional revue format.

"The show brings audiences a selection of the most titillating numbers and songs that we've produced in our 18 years of debauchery," Artistic Director, Chris Pink, shares with us what we can expect from this year's production. "It's been a long road discovering post-pandemic normalcy, but, if anything's for certain, our audiences want the return of our revue format and we always love to surprise and deliver.

Trends have changed too, so slotting the show at both 7:00 pm and 9:45 pm will meet the demand of all who wish to bask in something a little more risqué than our recent few runs." NOIR features tenured emcee and co-owner, Jonathan Betchtel; the work of costume mistress, Shadou Mintrone; the vocal powerhouse, Jasmine Jean Sim; the work of award-winning choreographer and director duo, Fae and Chris Pink; along with with a cast of professional dancers that guide the audience through an unrivaled cinematic experience.

NOIR is showing through June 25.