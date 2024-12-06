Photos: Can Can Presents WONDERLAND

Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
Can Can will also host exclusive Christmas Eve shows, as well as a dazzling New Yearâ€™s Eve performance to ring in 2025 with style and flair.Â 

Can Can has released photos of its holiday show, Wonderland. Now in its 11th dazzling rendition, this glittering spectacle transforms Can Canâ€™s theater into a whimsical winter chaletâ€”a holiday celebration like no other.

From the moment guests step inside, they'll be swept away by the festive atmosphere and performances. Meanwhile, the kitchen and bar offer specially curated menus featuring Market-fresh winter ingredients, ensuring a culinary experience that delights even the most discerning palates.Â 

In addition to their iconic evening performances, Can Can is excited to offer special all-ages matinee shows, perfect for family outings during the festive season. For those looking to make the holidays extra special, Can Can will also host exclusive Christmas Eve shows, as well as a dazzling New Yearâ€™s Eve performance to ring in 2025 with style and flair.Â 

"The show blends classic holiday themes with lively choreography and playful artistry, creating a unique celebration of the season. With a talented cast and a theater transformed into a winter wonderland, it offers a fresh take on holiday entertainment for all ages," shares Chris Pink, Co-Writer and Director.

Photo Credit: Nate Watters

Wonderland 2024

Wonderland 2024

Wonderland 2024

Wonderland 2024

Wonderland 2024



