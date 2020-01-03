Photo Flash: See The Final Performances of BOHEMIA at the Triple Door

Catch the final performances of Seattle's beloved and improbably successful Bohemia before it heads to Europe for an engagement at the Ballhaus Berlin. The illustrious Triple Door transforms into 1890s Prague in Bohemia, a story about love, classical music, art nouveau, green fairies and absinthe. Presented by Opal Peachey and Mark Siano, this musical combines live orchestral music from composers Antonín Dvořák and Frédéric Chopin, with original musical works by Mark Siano and Dayton Allemann. The set and costumes are inspired by the art of Alphonse Mucha; and historic artists Sarah Bernhardt and George Sand interweave with beautiful green fairies, aerial numbers, dance, burlesque, classical piano battles, comedy, and new and original songs.

See photos below!



Bohemia runs January 16 - 26, 2020 for only 15 performances at the Triple Door. For tickets and information, call the Triple Door box office at (206) 838-4333 or visit their website at www.thetripledoor.net.



The story centers around famous Bohemian composer Antonín Dvorák who has hit a wall prior to composing his magnum opus. In a move of desperation he turns to a bottle of absinthe for inspiration. In this macabre and mystical dream cabaret, Dvorák is visited by the ghost of late composer Frédéric Chopin and a host of green fairies. Chopin and many other famous Bohemians guide Dvorák as they search for the true source of inspiration and grasp at artistic immortality.



"This is our final Triple Door run of Bohemia, we're excited by how successful this show has become over the years, and this spring we'll be taking the show to Berlin" says director Mark Siano. "We're so excited to share Seattle's unique brand of cabaret with the world."



Traditional Absinthe service will be available in the VIP section of the Triple Door and served by dancing green fairies during intermission for those who wish to try the wormwood for themselves. This year, Lucid Absinthe and Jade Absinthes are official liquor sponsors and are available for purchase at the show.



At the helm of the show is Mark Siano, the director of holiday sellout hit A Very Die Hard Christmas, and comedy writer with acclaimed The Habit. Cafe Nordo star and co-producer Opal Peachey stars as Chopin - both the character and one of Chopin's nocturnes. Bohemia promises to be fun and lively, with drink service a plenty.



Cast of Bohemia include Tori Spero Dullenty as Wormwood, Katheryn Reed as Rusalka, Gabriela Sanchez Samano as Faye, Bo Mellinger as Mucha, Claire Marx as George Sand, Cherry Manhattan as Sarah Bernhardt, Opal Peachey as Frédéric Chopin, Isobella Bloom as Zuzanna, and Mark Siano as Antonín Dvořák. This year's production boasts new cast members and characters as well with Holly Bordeaux as Satine, and Andreas Fetz as Toulouse.



Bohemia is written by Opal Peachey and Mark Siano. Musical direction by Dayton Allemann, composition by Dayton Allemann, Mark Siano, and Opal Peachey, and musicians performing live on stage include Dayton Alleman (piano, flute, percussion) and Andy Wickell (violin) and others TBD. Set design created by Ron Darling and Mark Siano, costume design by Kit Goldsworthy, production design in part by Robin Nunnally, photography and additional design by Max Shaw, John Cornicello, and Julia Nardin, and poster design by Macauley Williams.

Photo Credit: Max Shaw, Julia Nardin



Opal Peachey

Katheryn Reed

Mark Siano and Opal Peachey

Isobella Bloom





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You