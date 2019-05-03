Photo Flash: First Look At MAMMA MIA! At Bainbridge Performing Arts

The ultimate feel good show! The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. It's a mother, a daughter, three possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget.

Performances: Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:30 p.m. + Sundays @ 3:00 p.m. + Pay-What-You-Can Preview: Thursday, May 2 @ 7:30 p.m. + Opening Night Reception: Friday, May 3 @ 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $29 for adults, $24 for seniors, students, youth, military, and teachers @ 206.842.8569 or www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org; 1st Saturday Teen Tickets: $5 at the BPA Box Office on the first Saturday of the run.

Photo Credit: Derek Villanueva





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You