Photo Flash: Check Out Photos From Nervous Theatre's THE MAIDS At The Isaac Studio Theatre

Nomadic theatre company Nervous Theatre makes a stop in Seattle this weekend with its touring production of THE MAIDS. The production (which opened in San Diego at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center) will play Seattle's Isaac Studio Theater (January 17-19) before heading to the historic Ellen Theatre in Bozeman, Montana (February 28, 29 and March 1).

See photos below!

THE MAIDS is freely based on the true story of the Papin sisters, two live-in maids who killed their employer's wife and daughter. Social and sexual outcasts are brought to the forefront of Jean Genet's 1947 absurdist classic. Each night, sisters Claire and Solange perform a dangerous ceremony when their socialite employer is away. As they religiously enact the murder of their mistress, the line between fantasy and reality begins to blur.

This boldly intimate production, directed by Nervous Theatre's Artistic Director Connor Berkompas, reimagines Genet's seductive world of role-playing where power, gender performance, and desire are constantly in flux.

THE MAIDS plays at the Isaac Studio Theatre in Seattle January 17 (8pm), January 18 (8pm), and January 19 (2pm). General admission is $18, with discounts available for students, military, and seniors. Tickets are on sale now for performances in Seattle and Bozeman at nervoustheatre.com



Annabella Joy

Sympathie the Clown and Connor Berkompas

The Maids

Connor Berkompas and Sympathie the Clown

The Maids





