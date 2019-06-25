Photo Flash: AS YOU LIKE IT at Bainbridge Performing Arts

BPA's 7th Annual Summertime Shakespeare performance offers a dramatic summer evening for all ages. Widely considered to be one of Shakespeare's finest comedies, As You Like Itoffers something for everyone: villainy, romance, humor and a happy ending. This adventurous tale from the Forest of Arden combines the flavor of Robin Hood with romance around every tree. It is a story of disguise and love triangles, and all of the confusion gets sorted out in the end.

As You Like It appears at The Bloedel Reserve, 7571 NE Dolphin Drive, Bainbridge Island, with shows on July 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26 and 28, plus a special Pay-What-You-Can Preview on July 10. Patrons are encouraged to take note of the special Wednesday performance on July 24, as there's no show on July 27. All performances are at 7:00 p.m. Book early for the Saturday, July 13 Teen Tickets, $5 online while supplies last.

