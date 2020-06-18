People Gather in Columbia Park For DANCE FOR CHANGE in Support of Black Lives Matter

Article Pixel Jun. 18, 2020  

According to Fox 41, people gathered in Columbia Park on Wednesday to take part in Dance For Change, a dance event held in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Participants danced to several songs and learned routines, while they discussed what has been going on in the country. The group remained socially distanced, and wore masks while they danced.

Cailey Wright, a dance instructor, organized the event to connect different kinds of people in a unique way.

"No matter what, no matter who you are as long as everyone is coming together for the same cause to make a change in Tri-Cities and the community and the world nothing else should matter and it should be positive no matter what," said Wright.

Read more on Fox 41.



