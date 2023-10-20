Penguin Productions Presents THE GOOD DOCTOR

The Good Doctor by Neil Simon is a hilarious yet profound anthology adapting Chekhov's acclaimed short stories with wit and an appropriate dose of silliness. Stories include ill-fated sneezes, performative drowning, and more.

The play is directed, performed, stage managed, and designed by teens and will tour a variety of senior living homes, forging intergenerational connections through art. Catch the show's public performances November 4 and 5 at UHeights at 7pm!

Penguin Productions is an intergenerational theatre company focused on accessibility (all of our programs are tuition-free) and teen leadership.