Penguin Productions Presents THE GOOD DOCTOR

The play is directed, performed, stage managed, and designed by teens and will tour a variety of senior living homes, forging intergenerational connections through art.
The Good Doctor by Neil Simon is a hilarious yet profound anthology adapting Chekhov's acclaimed short stories with wit and an appropriate dose of silliness. Stories include ill-fated sneezes, performative drowning, and more.
The play is directed, performed, stage managed, and designed by teens and will tour a variety of senior living homes, forging intergenerational connections through art. Catch the show's public performances November 4 and 5 at UHeights at 7pm!
Penguin Productions is an intergenerational theatre company focused on accessibility (all of our programs are tuition-free) and teen leadership.
