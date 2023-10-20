Penguin Productions Presents THE GOOD DOCTOR

The play is directed, performed, stage managed, and designed by teens and will tour a variety of senior living homes, forging intergenerational connections through art.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND from ACT Theatre And The 5th Avenue Theatre Photo 2 Review: CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND from ACT Theatre And The 5th Avenue Theatre
Review: ALCINA at McCaw Hall Photo 3 Review: ALCINA at McCaw Hall
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Penguin Productions Presents THE GOOD DOCTOR

Penguin Productions Presents THE GOOD DOCTOR

The Good Doctor by Neil Simon is a hilarious yet profound anthology adapting Chekhov's acclaimed short stories with wit and an appropriate dose of silliness. Stories include ill-fated sneezes, performative drowning, and more.

The play is directed, performed, stage managed, and designed by teens and will tour a variety of senior living homes, forging intergenerational connections through art. Catch the show's public performances November 4 and 5 at UHeights at 7pm!

Penguin Productions is an intergenerational theatre company focused on accessibility (all of our programs are tuition-free) and teen leadership.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Village Theatre Presents BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Photo
Village Theatre Presents BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Village Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, the inspiring real-life story of chart-topping musical legend Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom. 

2
Velocity Dance Center Announces Spring 2024 Season Photo
Velocity Dance Center Announces Spring 2024 Season

Velocity Dance Center Announces Spring 2024 Season. Get the latest news on Velocity's upcoming dance events and performances. Find out more at velocitydancecenter.org.

3
Soldiers Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band and Seattle Opera Veterans Choir Premiere New Photo
Soldiers' Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band and Seattle Opera Veterans Choir Premiere New Work for Veterans Day

In advance of Veterans Day, Seattle Opera presents a special concert featuring the Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band together with Seattle Opera’s Veterans Choir.

4
Review: ALCINA at McCaw Hall Photo
Review: ALCINA at McCaw Hall

What did our critic think of ALCINA It’s worth going to see for the glorious music and courageous, proficient singing

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Find Out How The Anchors in PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep Are Built Video
Find Out How The Anchors in PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep Are Built
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
The Rockettes Get Ready for Another Spectacular Holiday Season Video
The Rockettes Get Ready for Another Spectacular Holiday Season
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 in Seattle A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
Tacoma Little Theatre (1/26-2/11)
Aladdin in Seattle Aladdin
Paramount Theatre (4/24-4/28)
Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler in Seattle Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler
As If Theatre Company (10/12-10/29)
THOREAU AT HOME | THEATRE SERIES in Seattle THOREAU AT HOME | THEATRE SERIES
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (10/13-10/28)
FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA in Seattle FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA
Tacoma Little Theatre (6/07-6/23)
The Hitchcock Hotel in Seattle The Hitchcock Hotel
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (9/21-11/12)VIDEOS
Expand Upon: Health Care in Seattle Expand Upon: Health Care
18th & Union (10/21-10/22)
Clue in Seattle Clue
The 5th Avenue Theatre (7/09-7/21)
Every Brilliant Thing in Seattle Every Brilliant Thing
Harlequin Productions (10/13-10/28)
Les Miserables in Seattle Les Miserables
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (11/14-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You