Patti LuPone to Perform DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY in Support of Seattle Men's and Women's Chorus

DANCING AT LUGHNASA at SecondStory Repertory is a glimpse into the past and a way of life that has disappeared. It is not an idyllic revelry but rather an examination of a time when people who were caught between two wars struggled to find balance amidst many opposing forces. It is a show where the unspoken is often the loudest character. With heart and grace and a touch of resignation, the Mundy sisters invite you to walk along with them for just a while.