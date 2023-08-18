Patti LuPone to Perform DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY in Support of Seattle Men's and Women's Chorus

Don’t Monkey with Broadway will be performed for one night only at McCaw Hall on Saturday, September 9 at 8 p.m.
Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus will welcome three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone to perform her concert Don’t Monkey with Broadway for one night only at McCaw Hall on Saturday, September 9 at 8 p.m.
In Don’t Monkey with Broadway, LuPone explores—through indelible interpretations of classic Broadway show tunes by the likes of Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin—how her life-long love affair with Broadway began and the unpredictability of the Great White Way.
“I’ve always loved and appreciated the LGBTQ+ choral movement,” said LuPone. “It’s incredible how the choruses use music to change hearts and minds. I’ve long wanted to come to Seattle and I’m looking forward to it!”
“We are beyond thrilled to host the legendary Patti LuPone this September,” said Craig Coogan, interim executive director of Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus. “As an organization which serves as a voice for the LGBTQ+ community, it’s a huge honor to have a renowned musical star, LGBTQ+ icon and advocate such as Patti perform at our first ever benefit concert. I’m totally fan-girling!”
LuPone recently received critical acclaim for her performance opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Ari Aster’s latest film Beau is Afraid, is a Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents’ classic Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita.
Don’t Monkey with Broadway was conceived and directed by Scott Wittman with music direction by Joseph Thalken.
VIP packages include a sit-down meal ahead of the show. Tickets will be available Click Here.
About Seattle Men’s Chorus – Seattle Women’s Chorus
The internationally renowned Seattle Men’s Chorus (founded in 1979) and Seattle Women's Chorus (founded in 2002) together make one of the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stand out among the largest LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus comprise one of the Pacific Northwest’s most vibrant music organizations, performing in Seattle’s most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons across the Puget Sound. Collectively there are more than 300 singing members, along with staff and volunteers who support both Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community and offer both outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.
Photo credit: Michael Allan Galvez
