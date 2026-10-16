PHEDRE to Open at UW School of Drama

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The University of Washington School of Drama will present Phèdre, written by Jean Racine, translated by Ted Hughes, and directed by Sebastián Bravo Montenegro. The production runs November 5 – 15, 2026, with previews on October 30th and November 2nd.

PHEDRE

Directed by Sebastián Bravo Montenegro

When: November 5 – 15, 2026

Where: Meany Studio Theatre, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Tickets: $10 - $23

A forbidden love tests a royal family

Phèdre is a queen and a mother who has been cursed by the Gods. She receives news that the king, Theseus, is dead. Encouraged by her lady-in-waiting, Oenone, and fueled by her own feelings, Phèdre confesses to the King's son and heir, Hippolytus, that she is in love with him. Soon after, King Theseus returns, alive and well, setting off a series of unforeseen consequences.

'Phédre is a continuation of my fascination with heightened emotional states,' says director Sebastián Bravo Montenegro. 'As an artist, I am in search of a muscular performance that feels dangerous, off-balance, present, and alive. For me, Racine's characters provide us the opportunity of witnessing a person navigate these immense waves of emotions in real-time.'

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Cast

Phèdre: Olivia Hyzy*

Hippolytus: Alessandro J. Lopez*

Theseus: Richie Villafuerte*

Oenone: YJ Yau*

Aricia: Zoe Carr*

Theramene: Jaris Owens*

Ismene: Valerie Ryan Miller

Panope: Rachelle M. Biund˚

Female Ensemble: Natalie Tassielli**, Clare Olson

Guards: Bennett Taylor, Rylan Jordan˚

Creative Team

Director: Sebastián Bravo Montenegro*

Scenic Designer: Sara C Walsh†

Costume Designer: Evie Hawkins*

Lighting Designer: Alex Taylor*

Sound Designer: Marly Keith*

˚Undergraduate student at UW

*Graduate student at UW

†School of Drama faculty/staff member

**UW Drama alumni

PRODUCTION DETAILS

Meany Hall Studio Theatre – 4040 George Washington Lane NE, Seattle, WA 98195

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 7:30pm

Friday, November 6, 2026, at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7:30pm

Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 2:00pm

Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 7:30pm

Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 7:30pm

Friday, November 13, 2026, at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7:30pm

Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 2:00pm

Run Time: Approximately two hours and thirty minutes with an intermission.

Tickets: $10 - $23

Ticketing inquiries: ticket@uw.edu

A play about the consequences of human passion.

Phèdre is about family, but also about consequences, to action, emotion, and desires and what happens when a temporary state could result in a permanent consequence. 'As a highly emotional person, I am always surprised by how my emotions can become my fate. I am interested in the audience bearing witness to these emotions that serve as a warning of what occurs when we deem our desires monstrous and repress them instead of engaging with them' says Sebastián Bravo Montenegro.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON SCHOOL OF DRAMA

The University of Washington School of Drama develops innovative and courageous artists and scholars poised to be the creative leaders of tomorrow. Degrees offered include a BA, an MFA, and a Ph.D. The School of Drama's public season features fully produced shows and Lab projects in three different venues on the Seattle campus. These productions provide students with opportunities for practice, experimentation, and exploration — often alongside prominent professional artists. We believe in the power of theatrical storytelling to elevate individual and collective voices, promote understanding, and nurture compassion.

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