COME FROM AWAY Cast Announced for WICA Mainstage Production
Cris Matochi, Danny Miller, and Evan Sykes lead the cast at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts in Langley.
Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) Mainstage will premiere of the Tony, Olivier, and Drama Desk Award-winning production, Come From Away, on October 9.
With book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the true story of what happened when 38 planes were unexpectedly grounded in Newfoundland on September 11, 2001. Nearly 7,000 passengers were welcomed by a town of barely 10,000 residents, who opened their homes, their schools, and their hearts. In the face of unthinkable tragedy, they showed the world what compassion looks like.
"This is a story about resilience and humanity in the face of unimaginable circumstances," said WICA Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. "We are honored to bring this poignant production to our stage. The themes explored in Come From Away focus on our shared responsibility to look out for one another and reinforce the importance of community, whether that is in a small town in Newfoundland or on a global scale. At WICA, we believe it's imperative to showcase works of art that expand our thinking, encourage dialogue, and create these essential, shared experiences in the arts. We can't wait to share this production with you."
Having just closed its global tour in 2025, the WICA production of Come From Away is directed by Lani Brockman—who also directed WICA's record-breaking production of Fiddler on the Roof—with musical direction by Sue Riney.
WICA's theatre series will feature 12 local and regional actors who play multiple roles. The primary casting is as follows:
- Cris Matochi as Kevin J/Ali
- Danny Miller as Kevin T
- Evan Sykes as Bob
- Karl Borja as Oz
- Nathan McCartney as Claude
- Adrienne MacIain as Hannah
- Dianna Gruenwald as Beulah
- Ashley Klimper as Janice
- Lara Allan as Beverley
- Ruth Yeo Peterman as Bonnie
- Rob Scott as Nick
- Marta Mulholland as Diane
To learn more about this production and WICA's programming, visit wicaonline.org.
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