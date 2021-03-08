Online Variety Show Raises Critical Funds For Seattle Opera

Join Seattle Opera for a special, one-night only event. The company's fundraiser has gone virtual this year with a raucous streaming adventure written and directed by Lamar Legend.

A performer, director, and writer, Legend is the recipient of The Broadway League's Rising Star Award. Attendance to the Big Opera Show is free and open to the public (advance registration requested, but not required). To learn more, go to seattleopera.org/bigoperashow.

"After spending months in lockdown and being separated from artists, skilled technicians, and fabulous venues like McCaw Hall, receiving the opportunity to create the Big Opera Show with Seattle Opera was a dream come true," Legend said. "Not only did I get to work with artists I've encountered in the past, but I was also introduced to a whole new cadre of brilliant collaborators."

The Big Opera Show offers more than just Legend's witty script; viewers will be treated to behind-the-scenes footage, entertaining interviews, and a performance by Lawrence Brownlee-one of the world's most in-demand Bel Canto tenors, who got his start in Seattle.

"From my days as a Young Artist to memorable performances in Daughter of the Regiment and Count Ory, the magic and music we've been able to create together in Seattle lives in my heart," Brownlee said. "The creativity and imagination of the Seattle Opera community knows no bounds. I can't wait to be in McCaw Hall with you all again one day."

Other performers include Karen Vuong (Tina in Flight) and Cheryse McLeod Lewis of the Seattle Opera Chorus-plus a special appearance by Kenneth Kellogg (Commendatore in Don Giovanni). The evening is hosted by Rebecca M. Davis, an actor, director, and emcee. Davis is well-known to audiences of Seattle Shakespeare Company, Seattle Public Theatre, Taproot Theatre Company, and the Stay Up Late Show.

"The Big Opera Show will be a great, entertaining evening for all," said General Director Christina Scheppelmann. "We hope to raise both your spirits, as well as critical funds to ensure the opera can get through the pandemic, and its lasting after-effects that will be felt throughout the arts industry."